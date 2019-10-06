You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On the status as of Indiana State University as an important institution of higher learning in the state:
“It’s been clear to me every single day in this job: We are distinctive in the state of Indiana and we deliver that message everywhere we go. Our students come from Indiana, they stay in Indiana and we tie our programs to the work needs of this state.”
— ISU President Deborah Curtis
III
On the impact a casino might have on Vigo County:
“If you want a casino, vote for a casino. If you don’t want a casino, don’t vote for a casino.” For the Terre Haute area, a casino is “not going to be a panacea nor a deliverance to the devil.”
— Robert Guell, professor of economics, Indiana State University
III
On legislative proposals under study to authorize the installation of work zone speed cameras along the state’s highways to photograph speeding cars for citation:
“This is not a speed enforcement issue for me. This is a safety enforcement issue for me.”
— State Rep. Chuck Moseley, a committee member who proposed a failed automated enforcement bill in the last House session, said he’s determined to get the measure passed in 2020
III
On the local remembrance honoring slain Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi a year ago:
“We gather to remember him today because he was one of countless journalists around the world who risk everything they have — even their lives — to defend freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and freedom to debate ideas peacefully in a complex world.”
— Alexa Imperial, secretary of the Indiana State University student chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists, during memorial event
III
