On the death of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, 33, who died of a gunshot wound while serving a warrant in East St. Louis. He was formerly of Marshall, Ill.:
“It is nearly impossible to express the depth of my sadness and my condolences to the entire Hopkins’ family and his friends and the Illinois State Police family. I give my thanks to troopers who performed CPR for an extended period on their fellow trooper to sustain their brother’s life so that his family could see him one last time.”
— State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly
On the surprise retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck:
"This young man has done a lot for Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Colts."
— Chris Ballard, Colts general manager
On the recent Scheid Diesel Extravaganza weekend:
“This is by far one of the biggest and best events we go to every year. We get to see a lot of places and not very many of them can draw the crowds this place does.”
— Brad Deeter, owner of Oversize Load and a driver in the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League’s Super Stock Diesel 4x4 class
On the need for women to exercise the right to vote which they won with passage of the 19th Amendment:
“It’s time for us to move forward ... Ninety-nine years ago, we received the power of the vote. Not just the right to vote, but the power of the vote. Now that we have that power, what are we going to do with it?”
— Dana Black, Indianapolis, guess speaker at the Women's Equality Day March last week in Terre Haute
On whether the millions of dollars Indiana has spent on assessment exams such as ILEARN and I-STEP+ has been worth the cost:
“I think that’s the question we need to have a lot of conversation about. There’s a lot of money on the line. There’s a lot of time on the line, a lot of stress on the line.”
— Jennifer McCormick, Indiana superintendent of public instruction
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you have any worries about the current state of the American economy?
Total votes: 320
Yes — 218
No — 101
Not sure — 1
