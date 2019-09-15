You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
On why so many people still go out of their way to observe the September 11, 2001, anniversary of the terrorist attack on the U.S.
"People say, 'Why do you stand here, year after year?' Because soldiers are still dying for our freedom. First responders are still dying and being ill. We can't forget. Life won't let us forget."
— Chundera Epps, a sister of September 11 victim Christopher Epps, said at last year's ceremony at the World Trade Center
On Wednesday's gathering on the ISU campus to observe the 9/11 anniversary and honor the ongoing efforts of first responders to keep America safe and secure:
“We don’t take enough opportunities to thank first responders in any community in this country and we know it’s been a challenge in recent years about recognizing people for that work, so I’m just very grateful the city has come together. ... It’s another example of the great collaboration we have between the university and the community to say, ‘Please, allow us to uplift you and say how grateful we are for what you do every day.’”
— President Deborah Curtis, Indiana State University
On the move by the Trump administration to revoke an environmental regulation that shielded many U.S. wetlands and streams from pollution:
"By repealing the Clean Water Rule, this administration is opening our iconic waterways to a flood of pollution. The EPA is abdicating its mission to protect our environment and our health."
— Bart Johnsen-Harris of Environment America
On the Vigo County School Corp.'s review of costs for projects performed by ESG, a company that did numerous energy-savings projects for the district in the past 15-plus years, and efforts to recoup some of those costs:
"I would say we're looking at all the projects that date back to the early 2000s through 2016 — looking at the percentage cost of each one of those projects, comparing those projects to one another, and seeing what the consistencies or inconsistencies are."
— Rob Haworth, superintendent, VCSC
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Is it a good idea for the Trump administration to divert $3.6 billion in U.S. defense funds from projects across the country — including one at the Air Guard at Hulman Field and another at Crane ammunition base — to fund construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?
Total votes: 517
Yes — 229
No — 281
Undecided — 7
New Reader Poll
Do you approve of the Trump administration's action to revoke an environmental rule designed to protect U.S. wetlands and streams from water pollution?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
