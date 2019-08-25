You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On the negative impact of the announced closure of the local domestic violence shelter operated by the Council on Domestic Abuse:
“It's an unfortunate situation. CODA is extremely important. The staff educates people in situations where their significant others are accused of domestic battery. They provide information on domestic violence and, hopefully, because of that information, people can get out of the situation or help correct the situation they are in.”
— Judge Christopher Newton, Vigo Superior Court 4
III
On the planned Tuesday opening of the new Menards store on Terre Haute's south side:
“This is our largest format which includes an elevated light section. We can’t wait to open the doors Tuesday so we can show what we have been working on."
— Ralf Hamerski, new Menards store general manager
III
On the new community plan unveiled last week by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce:
"We believe we are changing our face and becoming much more of a tourism destination. The message we are trying to send in 'See You in Terre Haute' is there are a lot of things happening here and we are excited about that and want people to see it and experience Terre Haute."
— Duke Bennett, mayor of Terre Haute
III
On economists' attempt to analyze the current state of the U.S. economy as fears are rising about a downturn:
“It is strange, as it is both the longest and the slowest expansion in history, but also the steadiest. The American economy has never been as steady as these last 10 years, with growth rates ranging from 1.5 to 3 percent GDP [gross domestic product] and that will never happen again."
— Larry Deboer, professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University
III
Reader Poll Result
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Should the U.S. consider reinstating a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons as part of a strategy to decrease the incidents of mass shootings in America?
Total Votes: 435
Yes — 263
No — 168
Not sure — 4
New Reader Poll
Do you have any worries about the current state of the American economy?
