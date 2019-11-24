You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
On the opioid scourge in America:
“The misuse of opioids such as heroin, morphine, and prescription pain medications is not only a devastating public health crisis, it is critically affecting the administration of justice in courthouses throughout the United States. It’s crucial that judges are involved in reversing this epidemic.”
— Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Indiana Supreme, serving as co-chair of the National Judicial Opioid Task Force
On the official ribbon-cutting and opening of the new history museum in downtown Terre Haute:
"There is lots of programming we want to do. It is more than stuff and old things and telling those stories, it is also teaching and helping people learn about our history."
— Susan Tingley, executive director, Vigo County Historical Museum
On the announcement by Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma that he won't seek re-election to his House district seat next year:
“So many know Brian Bosma for his contributions of unparalleled consequence at a time when our state needed strength in the Speaker’s Chair. Others know him for his incredible capacity to give to causes serving those most in need. Since the turn of this century, I’ve come to know Brian as a trusted friend, and for that reason alone, he’ll remain on my speed dial. Speaker Bosma’s the type of state leader you don’t replace, you only follow."
— Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
On the assertions by President Trump and some on the Republican Party that Ukraine rather than Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. elections:
“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative.”
— Fiona Hill, former official at the National Security Council specializing in Russian and European affairs in the Trump administration
