You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On the refusal by world leaders to grasp the severity of environmental risks posed by global warming and climate change:
"You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not."
— Greta Thunberg, a climate activist from Sweden, in her speech to the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit in New York City last week
III
On the slight bump in pay, and no increase in insurance premiums, schedule for ISU employees in early 2020:
"As a major employer in the west-central Indiana region, Indiana State University takes pride that it is investing in its people with regard to healthcare benefits, salary increases and adjustments, and vacation."
— Deborah Curtis, president, Indiana State University
III
On the American experience:
“I’m a son of an immigrant. I’ve opened doors of opportunities and the love for my country and the realization that has been reinforced by my travels around the world, there’s no place like America. There has never been a place like America."
— Dan Coats, for U.S. senator from Indiana and former U.S. Director of National Intelligence, during a speech last week in Indianapolis
III
On allegations that President Trump sought help from a foreign government to undermine a political opponent:
"We owe people to take it seriously. Right now, I have more questions than answers. The complaint raises serious allegations, and we need to determine whether they're credible or not."
— U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Should the legislature increase weight limits on Indiana roadways to 120,000 pounds for haulers of bricks and other masonry products to match weight exceptions given to steel and agricultural products?
Total Votes — 390
Yes — 205
No — 167
Not sure — 18
New Reader Poll
Do you support an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's alleged abuse of power by seeking the help of a foreign government to undermine a political rival?
