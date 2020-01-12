You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
On her decision not to seek re-election to another term as Vigo County commissioner and hand off the responsibility to a new generation:
"I think that the younger generation needs to step up and take an interest in their life and government."
— Judith Anderson, who served five terms as a county commissioner and one term on the County Council during her career in public service
On the FBI's efforts to protect the 2020 U.S. elections from foreign interference:
“The major difference [between the 2016 and 2020 elections] is we’ve been talking about it for the last three-and-a-half years. There’s more awareness of [interference] as a possibility.”
— FBI Special Agent in Charge Grant Mendenhall
On reported comments by Trump administration officials in a congressional briefing that Congress would "embolden" Iran if lawmakers debated Trump's war powers:
"I find this insulting and demeaning ... to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold. I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States."
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
On his comment to a conservative TV program that Democrats are "in love with terrorists" during the recent crisis with Iran:
"Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week."
— U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Georgia
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you believe President Trump committed an impeachable offense in his dealings with Ukraine?
Total votes — 724
Yes — 401
No — 316
Not sure — 7
New Reader Poll
Should Indiana extend voting hours on Election Day to 8 p.m. from its current 6 p.m.?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
