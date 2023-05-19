It is difficult for the average Terre Haute resident, who dutifully pays a sewer bill, to be enthused about a multi-million project that will eventually boost rates.
Still, Hauteans can at least be assured the Wabash River that runs through this community will be a cleaner, healthier resource as a result of their investment.
Another step in that process unfolded earlier this week.
The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners voted to continue moving forward on construction of a new main lift station that will handle 96 million gallons of water per day in its sewage system. The commissioners’ action included an early step toward issuing a $90-million bond measure, which is essentially a construction loan.
A public hearing to confirm the project’s necessity is scheduled for June 6 at Terre Haute City Hall.
The new lift station is part of a larger, long-term, federally mandated project to separate the combined sewage and untreated storm-water runoffs that pour into the Wabash. The existing main lift station has been in use since the 1960s and is “well past its usable life,” City Engineer Marcus Maurer told Tribune-Star reporter David Kronke. The city’s broader long-term sewer plan involves multiple phases and projects.
In 2009, the city got federal approval for a $110-million, 20-year, five-phase combined sewer overflow project. The city has increased sewer rates five times to fund it. Project costs have increased, though. Thus, future sewer rate increases are likely. The city is now seeking approval of a new combined sewer overflow project, estimated at $290 million, but spread over 30 years.
For now, sewer rates are not expected to increase immediately as a result of the Sanitary District’s action on new main lift station project. Increases are likely later, though.
The upgrade of that lift station probably does not excite most people. It involves construction of a new concrete wet well, a valve vault and a building to house new electrical and mechanical screens. Pumps, valves, electrical components, connections to gravity sewers will be installed. Soil will be graded and redistributed.
The new lift station probably will not require the full $90 million bond, but will be used on other related projects to complete the mandated upgrades.
Under the federal mandate, the city must spend an amount calculated on 2% of the city’s median household income to fix its combined sewer overflow problem.
Terre Haute is not the only U.S. city coping with the situation. The city of Mishawaka in northern Indiana, for example, has spent in excess of $300 million over the past 20 years to reduce the combined sewer overflow, Indiana Public Broadcasting reported in February. The city of Buffalo, N.Y., reached agreement with the U.S. EPA in 2014 to spend $320 million over 20 years on infrastructure needed to cut its overflow into four rivers. Project costs there have soared since then, prompting a proposal to increase users’ sewer rates, the Buffalo News reported last month.
More than 100 Indiana cities have combined sewers, Indiana Public Broadcasting reported. Such systems gather sewage, industrial waste and storm water and route them to a wastewater plant, but heavy rains can overwhelm those systems and some of the overflow gets discharged into rivers and streams. That pollution affects aquatic wildlife and recreational possibilities like fishing and boating.
The situation can be frustrating and burdensome for rate payers. The fix for a decades-old problem is costly, yet necessary.
