“This is not about ISU — it’s about child care,” said Vigo County Council President R. Todd Thacker at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
We couldn’t agree more.
Thacker was one of four council members voting to approve allocation of $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding for Indiana State University’s early childhood education program.
Although we support discussion of ISU’s ability to manage the expansion of its Early Childhood Education Center and the need for accountability, those concerns were easily addressed by explanations from ISU President Deborah Curtis and Holly Curtsinger, director of the center.
Or at least they should have been. Three council members voted no to granting ISU $3 million for that expansion.
This is not a political issue. It’s not a partisan issue. The council members voting no and their supporters exchanged reason for what can best be described as lingering resentments over past disagreements with the university.
The ISU program, which offers year-around professional care and education for children from six weeks through age 5, was initiated in 1979 and today operates at full capacity — about 88 children. It currently has a waiting list approaching 100, with care for infants and toddlers most needed.
Curtsinger spoke of the dire need for child care in Vigo County. It’s nearly impossible to find care for an infant, and the chance of toddler placement isn’t much better, she said.
She also described inquiries about child care availability she receives from families who would like to locate here. Before making their decision to live, work and play in this county, they want to know, is it even possible?
Those against appropriating the funds to ISU would likely tell you they support expanding child care in Vigo County. Yet there’s no one else stepping up to the plate to do so and the reality is, the need is only growing. Not only is ISU offering to be part of the solution, they are also offering to partner with other institutions, community organizations and current day care facilities, whether non-residential or home-based, to develop a more all-encompassing, permanent plan.
Not to give them this opportunity would have been a mistake. Luckily, the majority sided with reason — and most importantly the mothers and children of this community.
Now, we wait for ISU’s plan to materialize and back them in their efforts. We fully expect them to succeed. In the meantime we call on all community members to put personal bitterness aside and join in the effort.
