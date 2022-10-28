It takes years sometimes to fully appreciate the rare gems Terre Haute has experienced.
That realization deepens once those opportunities are gone. There are lots of examples, but a few stand out.
The Indianapolis Colts brought their training camp to the Rose-Hulman campus in 1999, along with a second-year quarterback named Peyton Manning. They reached the Super Bowl twice after training in Terre Haute and won it all in the 2006 season. The Colts trained here for a decade, then shifted to Anderson in 2010.
Larry Bird came to Indiana State University in 1975, sat out a redshirt season, then played three more seasons as a Sycamore, winning 81 of 94 games. Bird led ISU to a No. 1 ranking and the NCAA Final in 1978-79, his senior year, before heading off to a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.
Hulman Center opened in late 1973 and staged its first concert a few months later, headlined by country star Charley Pride. It was the start of a mind-boggling run of 95 concerts in Hulman Center’s first five years. Some of the greatest performers in recording history played there in their primes.
No NFL teams have brought a training camp to town since the Colts left. ISU has enjoyed some fine seasons since 1979, but there will never be another Larry Bird. And, Hulman Center concerts are rare now.
This week, the organizer of the popular Blues at the Crossroads Festival announced its 21-year run had come to an end.
Connie Wrin, the downtown Terre Haute businesswoman who co-founded the festival in 2001, said in a statement Wednesday, “The rising costs in putting on this festival has made it difficult to keep ticket prices affordable to most families. This has become apparent in the poor attendance over the last two years.”
She added, “My vision when starting the Blues Fest was to bring our community together through music and give back to the Wabash Valley.”
Mission accomplished. Wrin, employees at her downtown nightclub (The Verve) and a crew of volunteers (including her family) continued year after year to give Terre Haute a special experience. The late-’70s Sycamore basketball team, Hulman Center’s visionaries and the Colts camp organizers would likely tip their caps to her.
Blues at the Crossroads often attracted nearly 10,000 fans for the two-day festival, especially when the early-September weather was good. A sea of festivalgoers reclined in lawn chairs as bands played, perched on a stage in the middle of the intersection of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue — the nation’s traditional Crossroads of America. Food and beverage vendors lined Wabash. College students mingled with retirees, parents brought kids, and the bold and inspired danced in the street.
For all but the last couple Blues Fests, the ticket prices remained at $10 for adults, with kids under 16, military members and first responders getting in free. By contrast, ticket prices had long been typically higher, around $20 a day, for other Hoosier blues festivals, such as Brown County’s Bean Blossom Blues Festival. When the Blues at the Crossroads returned in 2021 after a one-year absence from the pandemic, ticket prices increased to $20, and then rose to $25 in 2022 — comparable to other festivals, especially for a lineup featuring 22 musical acts.
As Wrin explained prior to last year’s Blues Fest, funds from sponsorships, ticket sales and alcohol sales needed total at least $120,000, just for the event to break even. “If not, it comes out of The Verve’s pocket,” she said then, referring to her business. Festival proceeds also funded the Blues at the Crossroads’ nonprofit The Music is Key, a music outreach to needy kids.
Regardless, attendance fell.
Wrin did not dwell on such difficulties in her statement to the community Wednesday. Instead, she thanked Terre Haute for its support. She closed by saying, “Keep making beautiful music and dancing outdoors with your neighbors.”
Wrin and her legion of helpers gave us all a forum to do just that for two decades, through long hours of work she and they did not have to do. Septembers in Terre Haute will not be the same without Blues at the Crossroads.
