Hoosier senator would be wise to temper impeachment rhetoric
At a time when fiery rhetoric is the hallmark of a highly partisan political environment, U.S. Sen. Todd Young has often approached the most heated debates in muted tones.
We like that. And we think many Hoosier voters, those who voted for him in his successful election, also like that.
So when the articles of impeachment against President Trump were delivered by the U.S. House of Representatives to the Senate this week, there was much to like in comments from Young concerning the matter.
"Now that the articles are being delivered and a trial will be held in the Senate, I will uphold my duty as an impeachment juror and carefully evaluate the legal arguments," Young's official statement reads. "I hope this process can be completed quickly so we can get back to the business of Hoosiers and all Americans.”
While the above statement has been the most-often quoted from Young, it was not his entire statement. There was a preceding sentence that does not carry the same measured, stately tone. It reads:
“The far-left has been desperate to get rid of President Trump since day one, and that has been made abundantly clear throughout this process."
Is that so? Well, in fact, it's a matter of opinion only. And we suspect that Young knows that national polling makes it "abundantly clear" that a distinct majority of the American people approve of the impeachment process and believe it is the right thing to do, given the mountain of evidence against the president on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
While Hoosiers tend to cling to their support of Trump to a greater degree, the president's approval rating in Indiana is almost evenly split.
Partisanship will always be part of the political process, no matter what the topic or issue. But there comes a time when an elected official must concentrate on doing what's right rather than what political loyalty demands.
The main part of Young's statement was on point. It should have stood alone. His introductory partisan shot does much to diminish our faith that he will carry through on his pledge.
