Anybody wishing for signs of selflessness and resilient spirits in the Christmas season should have been in Hulman Center on Thursday.
Indiana State University’s women’s basketball team played visiting Western Kentucky in a game that started at 11 a.m. That is an early hour to expect energy and excitement, yet that is what happened.
A total of 2,321 fans showed up for the game. It was the largest crowd for a women’s basketball game in Hulman Center since 2015. The main source of that number came from nearly 1,000 sixth-graders from Vigo County middle schools. The kids attended as part of Youth Day 2022, a program sponsored by ISU Athletics and University Engagement.
The effort also gave the sixth-graders access to resources and information about college, careers and ISU. That includes exploring the university’s campus and learning about programs, such as Summer Honors and the College Challenge, offered by ISU to high school students.
The women’s basketball game — with its unusual midday, midweek time — made it possible for the sixth-graders to experience a Youth Day event collectively.
They made the most of it, and the Sycamore players responded. ISU did not win, falling 58-51 in a close, down-to-the-final minute duel with the visiting team. But the atmosphere was inspiring.
Youngsters cheered for the Sycamores vociferously from the opening tip. Chants of “ISU, ISU” rang as loudly as if a berth in the NCAA Tournament was on the line.
The college students playing on the court, especially those wearing Indiana State blue and white jerseys, definitely noticed.
“It was a great environment, and they were very, very loud,w” said senior guard Anna McKendree. “It’s just good to know that people are there to support you.”
Raucous screams and applause never subsided, even as the Sycamores’ chances to close the gap waned in the final seconds.
Then something even more special happened.
Once the game ended and ISU had lost, the Sycamore players and coaches gathered the strength to put aside their disappointment and frustration, and walked up into the stands to greet the young fans. Wearing broad smiles, the players posed for cellphone selfies with the kids. They signed autographs on the sixth-graders’ ISU “Youth Day” T-shirts. And the college student-athletes on ISU coach Chad Killinger’s squad talked with the kids.
“They were just so excited and happy to see us,” said ISU senior Chelsea Cain. “It’s kind of sad that we couldn’t pull off the win for them, but how they reacted when we went to see them, it was like we won. They were just so excited, just telling us good game and stuff. [We were] very happy that they came out got to see us.”
McKendree felt the same. “[This] being female basketball, we don’t have that many fans,” McKendree said. “Of course, you know we wish we could of won, but win or lose, they were still happy to see us after the game and talk to us. It was a great experience and it felt good.”
The Sycamores’ classy handling of the moment, with grins and poise, will undoubtedly serve as a long-standing lesson for the kids who interacted with them. The players were once 12- and 13-year-olds. They obviously understood the youngsters might be encountering a college campus and a college basketball game for the first time. First impressions matter. The players also heard the kids’ cheers, even when things went wrong in the game. Those autographs, selfies and chats were a cumulative thank-you.
There is a right way to respond to adversity. Showing kindness and class matters. The students, both middle-school and college, aced that lesson on Thursday.
