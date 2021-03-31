Meetings will shed light on proposals
Spring signals new life in backyards, lawns, farm fields and wildlife areas.
Sprouts of a different kind are also coming in spring of 2021. A renewal of Vigo County's high schools is at hand. Their future is the topic of a series of eight community meetings scheduled throughout April. The series will begin with a session Thursday, April 8, at Lost Creek Elementary School. Seven others are planned at elementary schools at Riley on April 13, DeVaney April 14, Rio Grande April 15, Terre Town April 19, Dixie Bee April 20, Fayette April 27, and Sugar Grove April 19.
Each meeting will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. It would be worth a Vigo Countian's time to attend one or several of the sessions.
Members of the public and Vigo County School Corp. staff will discuss eight proposals to renovate or rebuild Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo and West Vigo high schools. They will also consider changes to West Vigo Middle School, which is attached to West Vigo High School.
Rob Haworth, superintendent of Vigo County schools, hopes to have the eight proposals narrowed to three by the end of June, and to give a final recommendation to the School Board by January 2022. If the board approves the final plan, Vigo County voters would decide whether to fund the chosen project through a referendum on the May primary ballot in 2022.
The school district first introduced the eight concepts early last year. They represent a gamut of possibilities and uses for the high school facilities. The West Vigo portion of the project could involve U.S. Department of Agriculture funding, which could reduce the financing costs. High schools could be "co-design" structures, shared by community entities in off-hours, such as the Boys and Girls Club, a senior center, business, health care outlet or a partnering college.
A teachers' village could be created on the Meadows Elementary property, offering housing for educators — an amenity that could attract new teachers to the community.
The current trio of high schools could remain as three, add a fourth on the east side, or merge into two or one high school. The schools could be renovated on their current sites, or rebuilt on spaces adjacent to the present structures.
Residents and the corporation also have to consider the community's declining family-age population. The choices made on the high schools could affect the county's chances of attracting new residents and businesses to revive that young-family demographic here, or pattern the high school project around the anticipation of a diminished local population.
The decisions will shape the community's future. The merger of Honey Creek and Wiley high schools, along with Gerstmeyer and Garfield, created South and North back in 1971, and the community functions quite differently today as a result. The same will happen with this decision, 50 years later.
Residents who have the time for a one-hour community forum should show up, take notes and ask questions. Those who do will be more informed voters in May 2022.
