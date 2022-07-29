Public service doesn’t get much closer to home than a local school board seat.
The duties are not glamorous, but matter inside a community. They can involve consolidating, constructing and closing schools. Or adding, maintaining and reducing staffs. Or approving the paving of a parking lot, equipment purchases and school district calendars. In Vigo County, those responsibilities this year included handling a much-debated referendum to fund a project to reconstruct the local high schools, which voters turned down.
The 2020s have added new layers of issues, though. National political movements seized opportunities to expand their reach to the local-schools level by stirring divisions over race and gender, creating an us-versus-them atmosphere between parents and teachers. That situation came on top of unrest over mask requirements, altered school schedules and remote learning in America’s schools — precautions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a necessary but no-win situation.
School board meetings became a flashpoint for it all, just as those political movements wanted.
Thus, it is not surprising to see instances of school board members from various parts of the country choosing not to seek another term in this fall’s elections.
Four of seven Vigo County School Board seats are up for reelection in November. Three of the four incumbents in those seats told the Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin they will not seek reelection, as the filing period began Wednesday and continues through Aug. 26. All three are in their first term. Their reasons ranged from the personal, to conflicts with day-job commitments to simply giving someone else a chance to serve.
Still, their departures and those elsewhere come in an era of national polarization now being thrust onto community schools. The challenge for towns and counties will be to encourage residents with solid qualifications to seek school board seats. That need is perpetual, and indeed a community also benefits when incumbents face strong challengers motivated by an interest to serve, rather than partisan politics. Fewer such folks may choose to make that sacrifice.
“The past couple years have been difficult for students, parents, teachers, staff, administrators and school boards,” said Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “The level of disagreement, and the way that disagreement has presented itself, has caused a number of people to reexamine choices they have made. Not surprisingly, some elected school board members, who used to see their positions as nonpartisan and concerned primarily with doing what was best for students, are not seeking reelection. They did not see being an elected school board member as part of an ideological or partisan battle.”
A difficult role has gotten more difficult. “I can’t imagine a more challenging time to be a school board member,” Bill Moreau, president of the Indiana Citizen Education Foundation, said Thursday. “What was already a thankless civic undertaking has become even more thankless, if that’s possible.”
Moreau wondered if the Indiana General Assembly will revisit its “misguided attempt” to make school board elections partisan. Misguided, for sure. Hoosiers benefit from Indiana’s system of nonpartisan school board elections, and learn more about candidates than they would with a “R” or “D” beside their names. Downs is “very confident” similar legislation will arise in the Legislature next year to make school board candidates declare a political party.
Turnover is routine on school boards. Elections bring changes. Some members opt to leave for various reasons. Between 40% and 45% of Indiana school board seats turn over every four years because of retirement, resignation or election results, said Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana State School Boards Association. The ISBA conducts nonpartisan forums to prepare new school board members.
Their work matters.
“The time commitment is significant, the compensation is low (not to exceed $2,000 annually), and sometimes it is thankless service,” Spradlin explained, “and so we are grateful for everyone who steps up to serve on their local school board. The importance of school governance never changes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.