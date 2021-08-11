Plan adopted with kids’ health in mind
Any subject that has been dipped in the pool of politics will stir emotions. If that issue also deals with schools, the intensity increases.
Fortunately, the Vigo County School Corp. is pragmatically approaching the health protocols for a safe start to the 2021-22 school year. The school district’s revised reopening plan, approved by the School Board at its Monday meeting, focuses on the public-health realities for students, teachers and staff rather than rhetoric.
Face masks will be required for students in grades Pre-K to 6, as well as in grades 7-12, except during forward-facing instruction situations, physical education and band.
Superintendent Rob Haworth explained the questions the reopening plan had to address. There are no simple answers in this moment, when the coronavirus pandemic is resurgent as the Delta variant of COVID-19 affects a younger swath of Hoosiers. More than 300 students in Indiana’s K-through-12 schools tested positive for COVID last week, according to Indiana Department of Health numbers reported by the Indianapolis Star.
On Tuesday, Vigo County recorded a single-day total of 45 new cases among all age groups, including 11 school-age students. Haworth pointed out that a 16-year-old was hospitalized because of the virus. The county’s seven-day positivity rate — which calculates the percentage of positive tests among all tests — is expected to reach the orange level today, the second-highest on the state’s ratings. The spread of the Delta variant has surged cases here.
Classes involving nearly 14,000 kids and 2,352 employees in the VCSC’s 27 school buildings start Monday.
Haworth walked through the dilemmas that cannot be left unaddressed, if kids and adults in the schools are to be kept as safe as possible and educated effectively. “How do we not cancel school? How do we not create a situation like last year?” Haworth said, referring to the exhausting toggle between remote and in-person learning and the quarantines of teachers, students and staff. “How do we create a plan that protects those who don’t have a chance to be vaccinated? How do we create a plan that keeps everyone in school? I think our board worked very hard with our [Vigo County Health Department] to create such a document.”
The wisest answer is to keep students and staff masked in the close-quarters, bustling activities that unfold daily inside a school. School Board members voted 4-3 to accept the VCSC’s reopening plan, with its masking requirement for most indoor situations through the school year’s first two weeks. The board also voted to review that plan every two weeks.
That outcome reflects the recommendation of state health officials. The Department of Health recommended last month that all students, faculty and staff wear masks in Indiana’s schools, regardless of their vaccination status. The vaccines have proven effective in preventing COVID-19, but most importantly also in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from the virus. So far, only people ages 12 and older can receive the vaccinations, though. Thus, masking is the youngest students’ best protection from illness.
Monday’s meeting drew more than 80 people. Many wanted no masking requirement. One parent said enforcement of masking “is taking away the freedom.” Some favored universal masking. The board listened to nearly two dozen people. Board President Jackie Lower acknowledged it was an emotional topic.
The board ultimately made a decision based on the school situation. The board also deflected a peculiar dose of guidance from the Vigo County Commissioners, who issued on Monday their own policy of not mandating masking in county facilities. In the commissioners’ statement on their county-facilities decision, they also reminded the School Board “that parents are in the best position to make medical decisions for their children.” This lecture came just hours before what was already going to be an intense School Board meeting.
“I appreciate their input,” Lower said of the commissioners’ intervention, “but we’ll make our own decision.”
The School Board did just that, and acted wisely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.