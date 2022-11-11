A reshaped Vigo County School Board emerges from Tuesday’s election with perhaps the most important duty facing any public entity — overseeing the course of local kids’ education.
Voters elected four newcomers to the seven-member School Board this fall. The newly elected include Rick Burger, Eric Graves, James “J.D.” Skelton and Ken Warner. Aside from Warner’s 163-vote victory over District 4 runner-up Clark Cowden, the candidates won by 6 or more percentage points. District 1 runner-up Carey LaBella said Wednesday that she will challenge Graves’ eligibility, disputing his residency in that district at the time of his filing as a candidate.
The demographics of the School Board have changed. The current School Board includes a historic six-women and one-man roster, but two of the women incumbents chose not to seek reelection this fall and a third, Rosemarie Scott, lost to Burger in Tuesday’s District 5 race. The new School Board will consist of four men and three women.
And on a key issue, only one of the four new board members said they voted in favor of a referendum on last May’s primary ballot for a $261-million rebuilding and renovation project involving the county’s three high schools and West Vigo Middle School. The current board voted 6-0 in favor of the project last January, but voters turned the referendum down in May by a 68.5% to 31.5% margin.
The incoming School Board members cited several objectives for their coming terms, following their election on Tuesday. Still, the high schools issue looms. It must be handled.
Terre Haute North Vigo and Terre Haute South Vigo high schools were built in low-cost fashion in the late 1960s through 1971, when they opened. West Vigo High School was constructed in the late 1950s and opened in 1960. Those structures have outlived their life expectancies, and their antiquated HVAC systems must be handled in addition to the escalating cost of routine repairs to buildings constructed more than a half-century ago. North, South and West Vigo also were not built with the internet and modern STEM programs in mind.
The referendum turned down by voters last May would have rebuilt academic facilities and renovated non-classroom facilities at the three high schools and West Vigo Middle School at their existing locations simultaneously. Residents participating in dozens of community forums and online surveys solidly favored keeping the county’s three-high school format. When it came time to vote on that referendum, though, voters largely said no because of its cost and worries about inflation.
Now, the new board members will get the opportunity to inject their ideas for fixing the worn high schools.
Any alternative will likely face challenges, too. A cheaper option, consolidating into one mega-high school given the county’s shrinking family-age population, was roundly unpopular in pre-referendum forums. Consolidating into two high schools would also mean closing one, also unpopular.
And, the portion of Vigo Countians’ property taxes that go to the Vigo County School Corp. remains to be relatively low, compared to the rest of the state. Even though Vigo has the eighth-highest property-tax rate overall among Indiana counties, the portion paid toward the VCSC’s unit rate ranks 169th-highest out of 290 districts, according to Purdue University tax expert Larry DeBoer.
Vigo County also ranked 72nd-best out of 92 counties for school funding adequacy in this year’s County Health Rankings from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
So, any upgrade to the high schools that involves a property-tax increase will be noticed and felt by taxpayers.
The newly configured School Board has many responsibilities ahead, besides the status of the high schools, of course, from setting policies for educational programs to transportation for students, school breakfasts and lunches, hiring teachers and staff, approving budgets, and more. Fourteen candidates stepped up to accept that challenge in this year’s election, and the four victors will now team with three School Board incumbents to tackle those tasks. Their work will affect local kids for generations to come.
