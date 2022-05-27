It takes a network. Or a village. Both terms apply.
This spring, more than 900 young people are graduating from Vigo County high schools. Booker T. Washington Alternative School and the Vigo Virtual Success Academy conducted commencements on Friday evening. Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools will do the same on Sunday, June 5. Thousands of educators led them to that milestone.
Many of the graduates started school as kindergartners in Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools in fall of 2009. About 75 teachers guided those youngsters then.
A year later, they began the primary grades 1 through 5. Another 420 teachers staffed those elementary grades.
Middle school came next. More than 200 teachers taught them in grades 6 through 8.
Finally, they entered high school, where 300 teachers steered teenagers through grades 9, 10, 11 and 12.
A district-wide team of nearly 1,000 teachers combined shepherded the learning of the Class of 2022. The educators planned lessons through lunch, responded to parent emails after dinner at home, listened to students' problems, graded papers during their own kids' basketball games and taught their classes.
More than 1,000 additional people — from principals to counselors, deans, library specialists, teacher aides, school bus drivers, cafeteria staff and maintenance workers — provided scheduling, organization, discipline, advice, tutoring, transportation, hot meals, clean floors and more.
The VCSC honored 75 retiring employees earlier this month at a dinner in The Meadows Banquet and Conference Center. The honorees included teachers, administrators and support staffers. Many had served in their roles for two, three and even four decades. One teacher was completing her 46th year in the classroom.
All of those 2,000-plus school district crew members have dealt with the unprecedented situations that have unfolded during the Class of 2022's path from kindergarten to 12th grade from ramped-up and ever-changing standardized testing to active-shooter drills — with their necessity made painfully clear this week — and myriad COVID-19 pandemic precautions, in addition to their regular duties.
Superintendent Rob Haworth thanked them for all for their long days of preparing, caring, worrying, encouraging and educating young Vigo Countians at various stages of their schooling. Each action in each class of each grade level was a stepping stone for those 900-plus seniors about to graduate from high school. "You enabled that," Haworth told the VCSC employees. He added that longtime staffers also had facilitated the same progress for dozens and dozens of prior graduating classes.
The soon-to-be-retirees gathered in that May 16 dinner ceremony had a cumulative 1,351 years of service to education, the evening's emcee — Michael Cox, VCSC director of human services — told the audience. "Think of the number of lives you have touched," Cox said.
Their final day in the classroom, office, school bus driver's seat and cafeteria serving line was Friday. The job of helping to educate kids certainly grew more challenging — with more layers of responsibilities and expectations — during their tenures. The rewarding part, beyond paychecks and benefits, came when students learned, grew and progressed. The retiring teachers, administrators and support staffers can enter this new chapter of their lives knowing their efforts benefited their students, the students' families and this community. Well done.
