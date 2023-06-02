Changes to U.S. 41 through Vigo County have gradually improved the traffic flow and safety of the community’s busy transportation artery.
Those upgrades include the 641 bypass, a highway that routes traffic around Terre Haute by connecting U.S. 41 south of the city with Interstate 70 on the city’s east side; and redesigns of U.S. 41 intersections at Johnson Drive near the Haute City Center mall and at Harlan Drive near the Vigo County Industrial Park.
Now, another intersection with U.S. 41 could get revision, and it appears to show promise in terms of safety.
An Indiana Department of Transportation plan proposes moving a traffic signal from its current location on U.S. 41 at the entrance of the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds north to U.S. 41’s intersection with Hospital Lane. Vigo County officials confirmed to the Tribune-Star this week that discussions regarding the plan are underway.
One variable is the construction of a frontage road for a new Culver’s restaurant at the fairgrounds. That frontage road will link with the existing stoplight at the fairgrounds entrance, but Culver’s owner Matt Bilyeu said the frontage road could be extended to connect with Hospital Lane.
The change in the traffic signal’s location is intended to improve traffic flow once the new restaurant opens at the property on Thompson Ditch along U.S. 41.
The safety potential also is worth noting.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer rightly pointed out that motorists exiting Hospital Lane to turn south or north on U.S. 41 take chances, given the lack of a traffic light at that intersection.
“A lot of people like to blame the roadway for the issues, but it is a lot of distracted driving,” Switzer said. “A lot of people taking chances and pulling out in front of people, or just not paying attention.”
INDOT has been researching the history and issues of the stretch of U.S. 41 extending from its split with Indiana 63 on the city’s north side, all the way south to its intersection with Harlan Drive, Switzer said. The data shows a “tremendous amount of wrecks” in that sector, Switzer said. Those mishaps include five fatalities during the past decade.
“So INDOT is doing quite a bit of research, doing some studies on what is going on with U.S. 41 and why there are so many wrecks,” Switzer said, “and it looks like the intersections are the issue.”
Indeed, the placement of a traffic light at its Hospital Lane intersection should sharply curtail the daring nature of motorists’ entries onto U.S. 41.
Much has changed along that route since the 1960s when farms and residential areas mostly occupied the properties adjacent to U.S. 41. The development of Honey Creek Mall (now Haute City Center) altered Terre Haute economic and cultural nexus from downtown to the south side. Today, commercial outlets dominate the road sides for most of those miles. Traffic lights occur at heavy traffic intersections that were not so busy decades ago.
The studies of changes to the Hospital Lane intersection and the existing traffic light at the fairgrounds entrance, as well as considerations for the new construction of the restaurant, can help further improve the safety and smooth flow for Wabash Valley residents and people simply passing through the community.
