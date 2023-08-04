The back-to-school routine affects families of more than 13,000 Vigo County kids, from preschoolers to high schoolers, as well as their teachers, principals, counselors, aides, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.
Children and teenagers try to find fall clothes to fit their growing bodies. Their parents shop for pencils, pens, backpacks, notebooks, glue, markers, sanitary wipes, tissues and other classroom items.
Often out of their own pockets, teachers stock up on many of the same items, often for youngsters who forget or cannot afford some of the supplies. Buses get checked. Rooms get cleaned.
It all feels like a healthy reminder that a young generation is ready to learn for the future.
Alas, in 21st-century America, another element of back-to-school preparations has emerged — active shooter training. It represents a sad statement on the inaction by state and federal elected officials, who have failed to take substantive measures to curtail gun violence.
The Terre Haute Police Department carried out the difficult, yet deeply necessary exercise of active shooter training for 115 officers on the THPD force this week at the former Meadows Elementary School. These are not the only active shooting training sessions by the THPD. The department trains monthly. The sites have included a number of Vigo County School Corp. school buildings, as well as Haute City Center after the mall closes early on Sundays.
Thank goodness, the community’s police force conducts the training regularly. As the department’s public information officer explained to Tribune-Star reporter David Kronke and other news media during Thursday’s training at the old Meadows School, the repeated training helps officers develop muscle memory to sharpen their response.
“If you don’t get the repetitions, when you get into a serious situation like this, your senses get overloaded,” explained THPD Sgt. Justin Sears, the department’s public information officer. “If you haven’t been exposed to it before, you might get tunnel vision — just little things like that. So when we create this lifelike scenario, it’ll make it that much easier if, God forbid, it were to happen and we had to respond to it at will.”
The sessions involve lifelike scenarios, supervised by five seasoned, veteran instructors. Those instructors study and analyze active-shooter incidents from across the country, as well as police responses. They try to replicate the best practices.
The thought of such a necessity would have seemed otherworldly barely a generation ago. Not so today. In its annual report, the Federal Bureau of Investigation noted 50 active shooter incidents across the U.S. last year, which claimed 100 lives and wounded 213 other people. By the FBI’s definition, those incidents included “shootings in public places, shootings occurring at multiple locations, and shootings where the shooter’s actions were not the result of another criminal act. Gun-related incidents were excluded if they were a result of self defense, gang violence, and drug violence, among others.”
The FBI report also emphasized the importance of active shooter training for law enforcement, first-responders and average citizens.
The THPD’s training offers the community a measure of confidence and reassurance. The inaction of state legislatures and Congress to effectively curtail America’s gun violence problem does not.
