One of the most inspiring 21st-century entrepreneurial ventures in Terre Haute is The Mill.
A family business, Lukebo Inc., and other investors have built an outdoor venue for live music along the old south-side industrial corridor on Prairieton Road. It debuted last summer, bringing a diverse mix of rock, country, hip-hop and rap performers to property where the bygone International Paper mill once employed hundreds of Wabash Valley residents. More than 35,000 people attended the concerts in 2021, a sizeable feat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mill owners project this year's concert series will draw 65,000.
Lukebo president Tim Drake said the company has invested $1 million in The Mill, as the venue is known. A more robust, permanent rooftop for its stage is also in the works, enabling The Mill to handle the hefty sound equipment used by national touring artists.
Advocates for enhancements along the Wabash River front region have long envisioned facilities for leisure and recreational activities there. The local operators of the mill have delivered such an offering.
Now, the private ownership group is asking for a public partnership to further develop The Mill. A measured level of public support, through the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board, could be appropriate.
Drake seeks to have the 65-acre facility designated as an arts and entertainment district, a formal step that could open the way for public grants funding. He told the CIB at its Wednesday meeting that the idea is to create a space for family entertainment and "high energy nightlife." Its components would include a distillery, event space, a park on the green, splash pad and a roadhouse.
Entertainment districts benefit their host cities through jobs at the venues and new business attractions, Drake told the board. Tourism and convention business would also benefit, he added.
"Those opportunities, among others, fuel our desire to be a cornerstone in the economic landscape," Drake said.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, both CIB members, expressed an interest in discussing ways to support The Mill's progress. Switzer suggested pursuing ways to help The Mill owners to inexpensively purchase the property. Currently, the county owns the acreage and Lukebo has a long-term lease on the grounds, with the requirement to improve and maintain a live music venue there.
David Patterson, a CIB member and Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said The Mill shows potential to generate significant tourism.
The degree of public support for the privately owned music venue should stay within the boundaries of the CIB's defined purpose. Brian Bosma, the board's attorney who also happens to be the former Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives, suggested that CIB funds could be used to construct a publicly owned parking facility or lot.
Such an amenity could also be used for other ventures and activities developed nearby along the old industrial corridor.
The CIB's funds — supplied by the county food and beverage tax — are limited. Bosma reminded board members of that limitation, while adding the CIB has "very broad authority to invest in projects." He also reminded the board that a public expenditure on a private for-profit enterprise would bring scrutiny from the community. And rightly so.
Public funding for private businesses is not a new concept. It happens routinely in Terre Haute and thousands of other U.S. cities through TIF districts and tax abatements.
In this case, prudent upgrades to parking and infrastructure at The Mill could help the business grow and, thus, improve Terre Haute's ability to attract entertainment. Residents and visitors, as well as the local economy, could benefit.
