An element of infrastructure that improves Vigo County residents' health and makes the community a more enticing place to live, work, run a business and recreate is not frivolous.
A public trail is an investment in healthier, safer living, just like sidewalks, curbs and parks.
The conversion of a six-mile-long abandoned railroad bed into a trail near Riley would strengthen the county's quality of life. Efforts to build that trail should continue moving forward, while also addressing and settling the concerns of neighboring landowners.
The prospect for a trail extending from Riley to the Idle Creek subdivision in eastern Vigo County arose during the past year. County Commissioner Mike Morris said last month that talks with Indiana Rail Road — which owns the abandoned spur line — have led to a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to create the trail. It is that valuable.
One key step in that process was the county commissioners requesting $1.3 million from Vigo County's Economic Development Income Tax funds to help pay for the trail. Commissioners requested those funds from the County Council at a regular meeting Tuesday. The commissioners also plan to seek additional funds through Gov. Eric Holcomb's Indiana Next Level Trails program. Also, because of certain requirements in the federal American Rescue Plan, the commissioners also Tuesday withdrew a request to fund the Riley trail entirely through the ARP, another potential funding resource.
Before handling the commissioners' request on Tuesday to use $1.3 million in EDIT funds for the trail, the County Council approved other procedural steps. The seven-member board authorized the county's purchase of a nonexclusive right-of-way for a trail and passed an ordinance to cap that right-of-way purchase at $250,000 or the average of two appraisals, whichever is cheaper.
Then the council took up the EDIT funds request. Councilman R. Todd Thacker emphasized his support of the $250,000 easement purchase and allocating another $140,000 to remove railroad ties, but wanted a closer look at future construction costs before committing to the larger amount. Thacker moved to amend the commissioners request down to $390,000, for now. The council approved Thacker's reasonable idea by a 6-1 vote — the same margin as the votes on the right-of-way issues.
Councilwoman Brenda Wilson, the lone opposing vote in those tallies, then moved to table — or delay — the funding vote. She wanted a written agreement in which the county is held harmless from lawsuits. Wilson also said that because of inflation, the county should be watching its costs and that the Riley trail was "a frivolous expense right now."
The county should indeed closely monitor its expenditures, always. The county's EDIT fund is already in place, though, and is not new. Councilwoman Marie Thiesz aptly pointed that out.
Nonetheless, the bipartisan support for the trail steps shown in the earlier 6-1 votes devolved into a party-line vote on tabling the commissioners' funding request. Wilson and the three other Republicans voted to table the request and prevailed 4-3. Thus, the council will revisit the request at a May 31 meeting.
The county faces a June 9 deadline to reach an agreement with the Indiana Rail Road. The trail project is worthwhile, would benefit the community and should be pursued.
Gov. Holcomb has admirably pushed the expansion and development of trails throughout Indiana. His Next Level Trails program has committed $102 million toward trail projects, including a $1.1 million effort in Vermillion County, a $554,000 Griffin Bike Park trail in Vigo County and the $5 million Parke Community Rail Trail from Rockville to the Vigo County line.
Those paths pay off for Hoosier communities physically, mentally and economically. Most trail projects, including the popular National Road Heritage Trail through Terre Haute, face initial opposition and worries, but quickly win over most skeptics.
"When you look at vibrant communities ... the common denominator is outdoors amenities," Holcomb told the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy in January. The second-term Republican said his administration "viewed trails as an investment in our transportation system, in our infrastructure program — just as important as roads, bridges, rail, airports and water ports."
Likewise, county leaders should work through the glitches and get the Riley trail built. Generations will benefit.
