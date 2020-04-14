Gratitude, appreciation due for first responders
Saturday's frightening incident in West Terre Haute is a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in every call that goes out to police and other first responders.
When Vigo County Sheriff's Department deputies went to investigate suspicious activity in a wooded area, they encountered gunfire aimed at them as they tried to locate an individual who was trying to evade capture. Law enforcement officers were not injured in the incident, except for a badly sprained ankle. The subject they were pursuing was found dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
The community can breathe a sigh of relief that police officers escaped serious injury in this case. The emotional scars of past incidents in which local officers were mortally wounded in violent confrontations are still fresh.
That said, we join the broader statewide community in mourning the death of Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty April 8 while investigating the report of a domestic disturbance. Leath, 24, had been on the police force in her hometown for more than two years. She had also been a member of the Indiana National Guard.
Born into a law-enforcement family, Leath was the mother of a young son. She was lauded as a top-notch and dedicated police officer. She had a bright career ahead of her.
It is understandable that overwhelming sadness settles on a community when one of its protectors and defenders dies in the line of duty. Words simply cannot express the depth of gratitude felt for the service and sacrifice given by the individuals who put themselves on the front lines of law enforcement day after day.
Police officers and all first responders stand tall as they perform their risk-filled tasks. We salute them all, and wish them safe days ahead.
