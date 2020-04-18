This helps. More is needed.
Federal stimulus checks began flowing into Wabash Valley residents' bank accounts last week. Many amounted to $1,200 for individuals earning up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 for couples earning up to $150,000 a year, plus $500 per child under age 17.
Congress triggered the dispersal of the money through last month's passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (or CARES) Act. The $2.2-trillion act, which has flaws and glitches, is indeed the largest economic relief bill in the nation's history. The need is equally historic.
In a mere month since the contagious coronavirus began spreading throughout the country, the disease has infected more than 670,000 Americans and killed more than 34,000 of those folks. Actions taken by responsible governors in most states to prevent further spread of COVID-19 included shutdowns of nonessential businesses and services has helped "flatten the curve" of cases. Stay-at-home orders have saved lives and, in many places, averted surges of hospitalizations that have overwhelmed ICU units in COVID-19 hot spots.
The coronavirus shutdowns have also crippled the U.S. economy, just as the virus has done in other countries. In those past four weeks, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. In just three weeks, the $376-billion portion of the CARES Act designed to keep small businesses staffed and afloat through loans distributed by the Small Business Administration has run out. The SBA loans can be largely forgiven if businesses spend the money for designated purposes, such as paying employees, rent and mortgages.
This economic nosedive runs deep. The backbone of the economy — workers and small businesses — must be the prime economic priority.
Stimulus checks offer a short-term respite to everyday Hoosiers and Illinoisans. They will decide the best way to use those funds. Last week, one university employee, able to work from home, told the Tribune-Star she wants to assist her adult children, pay a credit card bill and retain the rest "to protect myself." A laid-off massage therapist will pay utility and credit card bills, and save the rest. A retired couple intends to spend their checks at local small businesses. "If businesses fail, people don't work," said the husband, a retired postal worker.
Others face rent and mortgage bills. Some protections have wisely been erected for the suddenly jobless. The CARES Act allows homeowners to request forbearance for up to 180 days. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order preventing evictions or foreclosures during Indiana's state of emergency.
Beneficial as the stimulus and small business funds have been, they will not last long. Congress must act again.
Proposals for a second round of stimulus checks to Americans have bounced between the U.S. House and Senate. One Republican senator, Josh Hawley of Missouri, has proposed the federal government cover 80% of a worker's wages — with a cap at the national median wage — until the pandemic subsides. His idea deserves consideration. Congress must intensify its negotiations on further assistance to workers and businesses, especially with President Donald Trump providing only vague recovery strategies.
Americans' physical safety is the primary consideration as the world copes with a highly infectious virus that has no known cure. A premature reopening of the economy — without widespread testing and approved treatments — could backfire and lead to more surges. In the meantime, economic relief for people and businesses must continue.
