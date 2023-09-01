Imagine every worker in the Terre Haute area attending a tribute to their efforts, with the celebration inside Hulman Center.
The festivities would have to be conducted in six shifts, with hundreds in standing-room-only spots.
A total of 63,530 people living in the Terre Haute metropolitan statistical area — Vigo, Sullivan, Clay and Vermillion counties — were employed in a gamut of jobs, ranging from healthcare to education, hospitality, public safety, maintenance, sales, farming, management, financial services, government, building trades, repairs, manufacturing, transportation, arts, computers and more.
Monday’s federal Labor Day holiday honors all of those folks and more than 150 million more around America.
Approximately 14.5 million of them are members of organized labor unions. Their ranks drew some energy as a result of the pandemic, when the country relied on a legion of “essential workers” to keep the country’s goods and services at an adequate level while businesses and industries paused or even shuttered because of the COVID-19 spread.
Those essential workers were on the front lines of the pandemic, going to in-person jobs in grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, schools, vehicle repair shops, first-responder agencies, utilities, farms, social service agencies, delivery services, transportation companies and more. They faced higher risk of contracting COVID, but reported for duty. Those risks, as well as the seismic shift in the way business gets done, led many to consider the value of union representation.
Thus, union membership attracted many younger Americans and arose in the industries that most rely on them. Illinois offers a strong example. Since 2019, the 25- to 34-year-old age bracket of workers has seen a 2.3 percentage-point increase in union membership, while those 35-44 and 65 and older have shown a decline in union affiliation, according to a Capitol News Illinois report on Friday.
Wabash Valley labor leaders have noticed the same youthful boost, with one commenting in an upcoming story by Tribune-Star reporter David Kronke that “young people are more aware of labor unions than they’ve ever been.” Another told Kronke for a story in a special section of this coming Monday’s Tribune-Star that unions set a high bar for its members’ wages and benefits.
In Illinois, 13.1% of its labor force are union members, well above the national rate of 10.1%, the Capitol News Illinois reported. In Indiana, where Republicans have dominated state government for two decades and instituted laws to weaken unions, 8.6% of workers were union members in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That marks a drop from 10.2% in 2021, which was the highest percentage for Hoosier workers since 2016.
As the local labor officials told the Tribune-Star, young people’s awareness of unions’ pluses is one key to those numbers. Another positive is the general public’s improving views of unionism. In a Gallup poll last year, 71% of Americans said they approve of labor unions. That is the highest union approval rate since 1965.
Those shifting statistics hold significance for the cause of unionism, but also reflect a higher appreciation for the tasks Americans tackle in the course of their jobs, whether they are in a labor organization or not. As most of America realized, and experienced, during the pandemic virtually all jobs have “essential” qualities.
Labor Day 2023 offers a chance for the country to offer thanks for the exertion, skill and sacrifice of American workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.