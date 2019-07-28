The heinous crimes of five inmates, chosen by the U.S. Justice Department for executions this winter in its revival of the federal death penalty, do not make those men sympathetic figures.
Each was convicted of the gruesome killing of one or more children, as well as adults. The first scheduled to die, on Dec. 9 in the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex death chamber, murdered an Arkansas family in a twisted plot to create a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest, prosecutors said.
Another, Iowa meth lab operator Dustin Lee Honken, was convicted of shooting in the back of the head potential witnesses in his drug crimes, and one victim’s 10- and 6-year-old daughters. A Drake University law professor wondered how the Justice Department picked Honken and the four other convicts among 62 on death row. The prof told the Des Moines Register on Thursday, “If they chose them for the reprehensibility of what the defendant did — if that’s the basis for the choice — then Dustin Honken ranks way up there.”
Supporters of the death penalty see the five as clearly deserving of such fate. Opponents of capital punishment argue against the executions — planned for Dec. 9, 11 and 13, and Jan. 13 and 15 in Terre Haute — on moral and religious grounds, or because of its track record of being unequally applied, or the spate of inmates proven innocent through 21st-century DNA technology. Both camps will undoubtedly be represented in protests around the Terre Haute prison.
In the middle, though, are Americans who see the death penalty as a necessary, but sparingly used option. Many of those people, who stand between the two extremes, may feel an uneasiness about the timing of both the Justice Department’s announcement of the federal death penalty resumption and the five executions.
The Justice Department issued its statement — “Federal Government to Resume Capital Punishment After Nearly Two Decade Lapse” — Thursday morning. The previous afternoon, former special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his testimony before Congress on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and questions of collusion and obstruction of justice by Donald Trump and his campaign and administration. Mueller’s comments, and the president’s contentious response, dominated news Thursday night.
Then early Friday, Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, issued the death penalty announcement. If the intent was to divert public attention to a topic sure to please the president’s base of support, it worked well.
Likewise, the execution dates coincide with the prime campaign time for the first 2020 presidential contest, the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. Thus, if the plan was to force the president’s rivals to talk about one of his go-to subjects — increased use of the death penalty — that is destined to also succeed. Meanwhile, Terre Haute will experience the realities of the Justice Department policy’s manifestation.
If all five executions are carried out as scheduled, that number in a six-week span will exceed the total of all federal executions previously conducted since 1957. Prior to the executions in Terre Haute of Oklahoma City bombing terrorist Timothy McVeigh and two other men convicted of murders, Juan Raul Garza in 2001 and Louis Jones Jr. in 2003, the most recent federal death penalty carried out was in 1963 in Iowa.
Capital punishment has a checkered history in America. The Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in 1972, then affirmed its legality four years later. After the latest botched execution in Oklahoma in 2014, President Barack Obama rightly directed the Justice Department to review death penalty inequities and the lethal injection drugs used in the process.
Barr’s statement Thursday said that review ordered by Obama five years ago had concluded, but did not say how long ago it had ended. Barr added that his department “upholds the rule of law. And we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”
That should be the sole reason for such a rare burst of executions. In a nation of laws, the death chamber should be free of any political motives.
