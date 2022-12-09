The local schools serve as the cornerstone of a community. Those schools are hubs of interaction, rather than islands unto themselves. Schools reflect their community’s investment in preparing for a better future.
Thus, a community-wide response is needed in the wake of alleged racial incidents at West Vigo High School this school year and last school year.
The broader Vigo County community would benefit from town hall-style forums on the value of racial diversity in Terre Haute and its surrounding towns and rural areas. In the schools’ classrooms, a deepened emphasis on treating others with fairness, equality and respect would be appropriate for students, from kindergarten though high school. Lessons about the harmful effects of racism and discrimination, throughout history, are important for those students and residents in general.
Learning and awareness should never end. People of any age can gain a deeper understanding. Resources for those lifelong lessons exist now in this community, from Vigo County’s higher-learning institutions to the Sisters of Providence, the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission, the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley, the Terre Haute NAACP branch and several other local nonprofits and agencies. The key is for more people to listen and participate in actively preventing the spread of hateful actions.
Vigo County residents must demonstrate a determination for this community to have a welcoming, healthy atmosphere. Such a response to the alleged incidents at West Vigo High School matters to every student and family, so that they have the expectation that they can study and participate in activities with a sense of safety and peace of mind.
The response by the Vigo County School Corp. is ongoing. It stems from accusations of racial harassment at West Vigo that caused three minority student-athletes on its football team to transfer to another school. The alleged harassment included racial slurs, demeaning football locker-room behaviors and social-media posts.
On Friday, VCSC Superintendent Rob Haworth issued a statement that the school district had received the findings of a comprehensive investigation of the alleged harassment.
“As a first step following the findings of an investigation conducted by West Vigo and the investigation conducted by outside investigators, the VCSC will employ an independent expulsion-hearing officer as it begins to administer discipline in the coming weeks,” Haworth said in the statement.
Earlier this week, Haworth emphasized the VCSC “strongly condemns any racial harassment, bullying or discrimination and has multiple policies in place that prohibit this behavior. It is our top priority to create a safe and peaceful learning environment for all students, and any conduct in violation of this goal will not be tolerated.”
As the school district’s process for accountability in the situation goes forward, the rest of the community would benefit by showing its commitment to creating a safe and peaceful environment for all Vigo Countians to live, work and play. Vigo County’s response to this situation will not only be viewed by people elsewhere, but will also affect the school children preparing for their futures, and ours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.