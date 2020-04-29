Health officials' fast reaction to pop-up site was appropriate
Public confidence greatly matters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities that weaken citizens' trust are extraordinarily problematic right now.
Vigo County health officials and law enforcement responded wisely in shutting down a purported "COVID-19 Rapid Antibody testing" tent set up in Terre Haute near Interstate 70 on Saturday.
A small group of people erected the pop-up facility near Third Street and Margaret Avenue. Social media posts promised test results in 15 minutes. Local officials reacted with equal swiftness.
Vigo County Health Department's Facebook page alerted followers of the testing site, emphasizing the limited nature of FDA approved rapid testing and that "it isn't being sold out of a tent in Terre Haute." A team of Vigo health officials and law enforcement visited the site, and informed the doctor at the tent of laws being violated. The operation, with tests for sale at $75 each, shut down that day.
The Crawfordsville-based doctor running the site near I-70 told the Tribune-Star later Saturday that the tests offered were not diagnostic for COVID-19, but rather for the presence of an antibody. The presence of that particular antibody, the doctor said, indicates an antigen is present, though that antigen itself is not a specific indicator of COVID-19.
Those who tested positive, the doctor said, should self-quarantine and seek medical attention if they become symptomatic. He said those tested received accurate information, nothing improper occurred, and that he voluntarily shut down the tent.
County health officials disagreed. The test had no diagnostic or therapeutic value for COVID-19, but are for research only. The tent's tests also are not reliable enough to prompt people to visit a hospital emergency room, the local health professionals said. Plus, mass surveillance of COVID's spread is being handled through a network of local, state and federal health authorities.
The Vigo prosecutor's office was investigating the situation through the weekend.
Coronavirus has claimed hundreds of lives in Indiana and Illinois since the pandemic reached the Midwest this winter. The death toll topped 50,000 nationally last weekend. Researchers are working relentlessly to unlock mysteries of this "novel" virus, meaning it has not been encountered before and has no cure. Everyday people across the bi-state, nation and globe are looking for answers and the latest discoveries of testing, possible treatments and the quest for a vaccine.
Public health leaders at the county, state and federal levels are serving as the go-to sources of breakthroughs, behavioral guidelines and good practices during the pandemic. Information about resources for coronavirus testing continue to be relayed to the public through news media, medical organizations and health departments. Citizens can count on those outlets for reliable updates on the availability of appropriate testing.
More extensive testing is a necessary step for Indiana, Illinois and the nation to reopen businesses and services shut down by COVID. That said, the public should expect any testing program to be fully explained and vetted in advance by the health officials that serve them.
