Last week’s Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament — known in the sports marketing world as Arch Madness — produced a variety of story lines for fans old and new of Indiana State University’s athletics program.
Having already recorded a winning record for both the season and conference schedules, the resurgent men’s basketball team exceeded expectations by playing itself into the Saturday afternoon semifinal match with No. 1 seed Bradley University at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. They earned the opportunity with a heart-stopping, 3-point victory over Belmont on Friday afternoon.
The Sycamores then took their fans on one last thrill ride Saturday afternoon. They fell to Bradley by a single point in the final seconds after a see-saw battle. It was good college basketball and great fun to watch, whether in person or on TV.
The MVC tournament run featured a momentous performance on Friday by senior Cooper Neese, the Cloverdale kid who stayed close to home for his college career and finished it with a flurry of 3-pointers. Neese scored 33 points powered by a barrage of 10 straight field goals. Nine of those were from 3-point range, which set a new conference record in a game.
The competitive conclusion to the regular season marks a major step forward for a program that had stagnated in recent years. A 22-12 record is the best season the Sycamores have had in while and demonstrates substantial progress for second-year head coach John Schertz.
The fans responded to the Sycamores’ success this season and future seasons look promising.
Tournament festivities shined a light on ISU athletics off the court as well with the induction of Melanie Boeglin White into the MVC Hall of Fame. Making this honor extra special is that Boeglin White is a Terre Haute native who starred at Terre Haute South when the Braves won the IHSAA girls state basketball title in 2002, the only local team to ever win a state championship.
Boeglin White served as a great role model for youth during her time in the spotlight and undoubtedly inspired a generation of local female student athletes. The community can be proud of her accomplishments, and we join in offering her and her family our congratulations.
Having a university with Division I athletic programs produces moments like these for a community. It shows just how fortunate it is for Terre Haute and Vigo County to be home to such an institution.
To Boeglin White, Coach Schertz, Cooper Neese and all those involved in ISU athletics, we say, well done.
