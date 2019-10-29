Parents must help schools meet immunization rules
An aggressive approach to ensuring the health and safety of students in the Vigo County School Corp. is the only acceptable strategy when it comes to childhood disease immunizations.
Vigo County has past experience to help guide its current approach.
An severe outbreak of chicken pox in 2012 put the school district on notice that it needed to ratchet up its pressure on students and their families to complete and verify state-mandated immunizations. It has done so ever since, and it announced its current campaign last week, setting deadlines for schools throughout the county. Some have already met their deadlines, while others are on a tight schedule for the next couple of months.
The school district is doings it part, so now it needs for parents to do theirs.
It is unfortunate that schools must intervene to convince parents to take important actions to protect the health of their children, and in doing protect the community at large. The state requires a series of childhood immunizations for sound reasons. Vaccinations are key community health initiatives, and not giving them the attention they require can put an entire community at risk.
We urge parents and caregivers to be part of the solution and make sure the children for whom they are responsible are properly and adequately immunized. The schools may the last line of defense, but it should not be their sole responsibility to ensure the required vaccination schedule is met.
