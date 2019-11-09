Terre Hauteans proved this fall that their hometown can improve its civic engagement.
Residents of Terre Haute and Vigo County outperformed those of many other Hoosier communities in Tuesday's municipal elections around the state of Indiana. That marks a turnaround from recent elections, when the city and county turnouts set record lows or ranked among the state's weakest.
Vigo tied for the state's lowest turnout in the 2018 midterm election, with 44% of registered voters casting ballots. The county ranked third lowest in Indiana in the 2016 presidential election at 51%. And, in the last local municipal election in 2015, just 8,434 voters participated — the smallest number of ballots cast in city history, including years when mayoral candidates ran unopposed. That turnout four years ago was barely 10%.
Terre Haute's 2019 municipal election offers a ray of hope. Its construct was unique, compared to previous city elections. Because the ballot contained two referendums pertaining to countywide issues, registered residents living within Vigo County but outside the city limits could vote on just those two public questions. Meanwhile, city residents also participated, voting on both the referendums and seats for mayor and City Council.
Interest in the two referendums — one to approve a casino, the other to raise property taxes to fund county school operations — obviously drove more people to participate. A total of 12,532 city residents cast ballots, topping the dismal turnout in 2015 by 4,098. Tuesday's city-only voter total marks the largest number of voters for a Terre Haute city election since 1991. The turnout, 34.1%, far outpaced 2015, too.
Tuesday's county-only voter turnout also hit 34.1%, ironically. Among county voters, 24,091 cast ballots out of 70,639 registered, according to unofficial totals, yet to be certified by the Vigo County Election Board.
A glass-half-empty view of those statistics would emphasize the reality that nearly 66% of potential voters did not participate. Yet, when considering recent turnouts and statewide numbers, Vigo County and Terre Haute residents delivered an impressive level of civic engagement. The 34.1% turnout, in both the city and county, exceeded turnouts reported by news outlets for cities such as Evansville and Batesville, as well as Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Monroe, Johnson, Delaware, Franklin and Ripley counties in Indiana, and perhaps others.
The presence of the casino and schools referendums — the first ever for this community — undoubtedly inspired more people to vote here. Still, other factors mattered, too. For the first time ever, three competitive candidates dueled for the Terre Haute mayor's office. Incumbent Republican Duke Bennett won a historic fourth term, edging independent Pat Goodwin and Democrat Karrum Nasser. That race generated high interest.
Also, get-out-the-vote drives by a number of organizations succeeded. Those included the League of Women Voters, the NAACP, the American Democracy Project on the Indiana State University campus, and political action committees supporting the casino and schools referendums. The mayoral candidates interacted with the public through multiple debates and town hall forums. Vigo County School Corp. superintendent Rob Haworth led dozens of community forums to explain the district's financial situation and the details of the referendum.
The location of key vote centers also pushed turnout upward. The Election Board's placement of vote centers in Honey Creek Mall and the ISU Hulman Memorial Student Union opened up new avenues for first-time voters, a much-needed step if this community hopes to increase its civic engagement.
A vastly larger, more complex election — involving federal, state and county offices — is now less than a year away. The eyes of the nation and world will, once again, focus on Vigo County — America's presidential bellwether. Tuesday's turnout provides a promising sign that this community will perform admirably in 2020.
