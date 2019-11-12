Dear Rep. Bucshon: Keep an open mind
Today, the Intelligence Committee of the U.S. House representatives begins public hearings into allegations that President Donald Trump attempted to extort the vulnerable country of Ukraine by withholding badly needed military aid in exchange for personal political favors ahead of the 2020 election.
The proceedings are part of an ongoing impeachment inquiry concerning the president's conduct and actions with regard to Ukraine. The process is highly consequential and an important exercise in congressional oversight of the executive branch, something enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
The partisan political divide is on fire over this crucial matter. As the hearings proceed, that partisan intensity will increase.
The impeachment inquiry, once the public hearings stage runs it course, will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee. That panel will decide whether or not to draft articles of impeachment. If it does so, those articles would then be brought to the full House for consideration and a vote.
U.S. 8th District Rep. Larry Bucshon, a Republican from Newburgh in southwestern Indiana, will have an opportunity to vote on any articles of impeachment that are brought to the House floor. Meanwhile, the citizens of the 8th District which he represents have the right to expect Bucshon to approach the matter with an open mind and be willing to study and reflect on the issues at hand.
Will he do so? We must be confident that he will abide by his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. His loyalty should be to the Constitution and to the rule of law. Anything less would be a gross abdication to his duty as elected member of the U.S. Congress.
At this point, Bucshon's public pronouncements about the Trump impeachment inquiry have been solely partisan. That's unfortunate, but may reflect his belief that the political makeup of voters in his district demands that he support Trump no matter what and cling to the most rabid defense of the president, despite what the actual evidence reveals.
We encourage Bucshon, however, to do his job more responsibly that that. We urge him to remember his oath.
The people of the 8th District, whether they support Bucshon politically or not, deserve a congressman who seeks the truth and keeps an open mind. Now is a time for Bucshon to put partisanship aside and be a true leader for all the people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.