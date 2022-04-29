The community's most consequential public project in generations could be decided by about 20% of residents eligible to make that decision.
And that might be an optimistic projection.
Early voting for the May 3 primary continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Haute City Center mall, Vigo County Annex, Meadows Shopping Center, Vigo County Solid Waste Management District office, Operating Engineers Local 841, Vigo County School Corp. administration office and IBEW Local 725. The final chance for early voting is 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the Annex.
Then from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Primary Election Day, registered voters can cast ballots at all of the aforementioned locations (except the Annex), plus National Guard Armory, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 157, CASY- Booker T. Washington Community Center, Vigo County Public Library, American Legion Post 104, Sandcut Firehouse, Indiana State University Student Union, Pimento Fire House, New Goshen Fire House and Maryland Community Church.
Each of those vote centers would be packed with long lines if all 74,039 of the county's registered voters turned out. And that would be wonderful, considering the ballot includes a referendum to fund a $261-million rebuilding and renovation of Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo and West Vigo high schools, as well as West Vigo Middle School. North and South opened 51 years ago. West Vigo opened in 1960. Their age shows, as does their 20th-century capacity for education.
History suggests a far more modest turnout for this 2022 primary, well below 74,039 voters, despite the weighty referendum decision.
Primary elections allow Indiana voters to choose their political party's nominees for public elected offices. Indiana requires voters to select a ballot from either the Republican or Democratic party, so a significant portion of regular voters bypass the primaries to avoid making such an open declaration of their political affiliation. That suppresses the turnouts for primaries.
And, because 2022 is a midterm election year — without a presidential race on the ballot — the primary turnout could be much lower than the 2020 primary. That primary drew 17,966 voters for a relatively impressive 25% of those registered, thanks to an expansion of vote-by-mail balloting under COVID-19 pandemic precautions. The Indiana General Assembly kept that greater access to voting from happening again, though, and the state's restrictive policies are again in place. So, this year's turnout could mirror those of recent non-presidential midterm primaries, such as 2018 (14,901 voted, 21%) and 2014 (12,734 voted, 17%).
There is a new twist, though. The school-construction referendum is also being decided in this primary, so voters can select a nonpartisan ballot that only contains the public question on the schools project. "You can select a nonpartisan ballot if that is all you want to vote for," said LeAnna Moore, Vigo County deputy clerk. Folks choosing one of the nonpartisan, referendum-only ballots would not get to vote for the political offices.
Voters' decision will affect Vigo County kids, their families and neighbors for decades. The referendum would fund the construction of new academic facilities and renovate non-academic facilities at the three high schools and West Vigo Middle School. Its cost — generally amounting to under $7 per month for 50% of Vigo County homeowners and under $14 a month for another 38% of homeowners — would continue for 22 years. Its expense has generated plenty of debate in a community working to reverse a declining population and keep the young people graduating from local high schools and colleges from leaving for good.
It is a lot to consider.
So, there is no reason to sit out this primary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.