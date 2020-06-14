County Council should consider options carefully
As with any public body that controls public funds, transparency is critical.
On the Vigo County Council, sit members you’ve elected as trustworthy individuals to represent your needs, and to control where your tax dollars are spent.
Vigo Countians can count themselves fortunate that one such member, Lisa Spence-Bunnett, was willing to raise concerns over what she calculates as a possible surplus of your tax dollars. She presented her findings to both the council and the public after conducting an estimated cash-flow analysis with the council’s administrator.
This is not just a small surplus Spence-Bunnett may have found. She contends the county will have $28 million more than first projected, in the next six years, from the Public Safety Local Income Tax first levied in 2018.
If the councilwoman’s projections are correct, two key issues must be addressed. First, did the county overestimate its fiscal needs when deciding to tax its citizens in the first place? Second, discussion on how to use these funds — if they come to exist — must begin immediately.
Without knowing a surplus is possible, council members could be left with last-minute decisions on how to use taxpayer money. Not only that, residents will be asked to vote to replace deteriorating county high schools very soon, with a referendum increasing taxes even more. To an already over-taxed population, voting yes to schools will be a difficult sell.
With a possible surplus sitting at the hands of the County Council, citizens must ask, wouldn’t those excess tax dollars have been more appropriately directed toward our schools’ future needs? Although separate entities, taxpayer money is still taxpayer money.
Fortunately, we can begin the discussion now.
The pandemic has taught us to be prepared for anything. Unexpected expenses and unknown complications are sure to arise, especially considering the virus’ impact. We acknowledge that public funds may become depleted because of an expected decrease in tax revenues from local income taxes. That could well wipe out any surplus.
Still Spence-Bunnett’s projection bring to light questions that deserve answers.
Spence-Bunnett’s suggestion is to use surplus funds for programs that address underlying conditions of criminal offenders, such as homelessness, mental health issues or substance abuse. A worthy goal.
At a council meeting Tuesday, some members were willing to explore her ideas (one of which is to use committees to study what could be done with the money), while others contested them and her calculations. Councilman David Thompson questioned whether state law would even allow spending money on his colleague's suggestions.
Spence-Bunnett stood her ground: “From my perspective, it is worth investigating if that language can encompass some recovery programs ... I think there is room to ask at the state level to see if those funds can be appropriately used for that."
Indeed, it’s worth investigating avenues to spend surplus funds under the current law. It's also worth investigating how the possibility of a surplus that large exists in the first place.
An open discussion with taxpayers about where their hard-earned tax dollars will ultimately go — and how well their council members represent them in that decision — can be nothing but good, transparent governance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.