Curriculum issue deserves careful, measured assessment
The issue of sex education in Vigo County's schools has stoked community passions. In recent months, it has brought out fervent debate and intense scrutiny over the school district's current curriculum. Numerous county residents have voiced opinions directly to members of the School Board at monthly meetings, the most recent coming Monday night when 17 people stepped to the microphone and shared their views.
The discussion has been valuable and relevant, as evidenced by the community engagement. It has also been civil, which is a testament to the ability of local folks to remain calm and open-minded when encountering views different than their own.
The controversy arose several months ago when questions and complaints arose over the current sex-education curriculum being used in the school corporation. The district uses the Creating Positive Relationships program offered by the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center in partnership with the corporation's health teachers.
Some residents are advocating for a more comprehensive curriculum, saying the CPR program is inadequate in providing instruction in important areas such as preventing sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy.
The program has its staunch defenders as well, who say the instruction provided by teachers is appropriate and family centered.
The school corporation is not required to provide sex education. Because it does, it has to meet state standards, which dictate that instruction be abstinence-based.
To its credit, the School Board voted 7-0 to create a board-level committee to examine the sex-education curriculum. It is hoped that following its review the committee will make a recommendation to the full board on how to proceed.
The board is right to take a careful and measured approach to the issue. Its ultimate decision may not please everyone — perhaps not anyone. But it is taking a necessary step to address concerns and provide direction for the future.
