Hardships and troubles tend to accumulate in our minds during a time of adversity such as this. Adversities caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are quite real.
Yet, the courage, resourcefulness and compassion exhibited through this crisis are also very real. Those qualities have shone brightly in the Wabash Valley this month. Bright spots are present. They represent hope.
This is an ideal moment to remember some of the many positive forces unleashed in the community's response to the pandemic.
• Health care workers represent a cornerstone of the Wabash Valley workforce in normal times. An estimated 7,120 people serve in health care jobs, from surgeons to nurses, and clerical staff to hospital custodians. Three of the Terre Haute metropolitan area's five largest employers are Union and Regional hospitals, and the Union Medical Group.
Those health care workers are especially cherished right now. Doctors, nurses and support crews have worked stressful hours, preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases and handling patients with symptoms or the infection itself. Health care workers are, of course, human, too, and they are on duty, realizing they could contract the coronavirus through their exposure to patients. Precautions to protect the health of physicians, nurses and aides are crucial. The community admires their heroic work.
• Evidence of that appreciation for health care workers and first responders emerged in multiple ways this month. Local entities have pitched in to provide those folks with much-needed personal protective equipment. The Vigo County School Corp. donated more than 660 face masks to the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency, which will distribute the coverings to first responders. Those masks carry the N95 rating needed for clinical use, and can filter 95% of airborne particles. They had been in storage since the 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak.
A network of Terre Haute crafters also created homemade face masks, using spare fabric and elastic. The volunteers donated the masks to people in a variety of fields. Homemade face masks do not stop the spread of COVID-19, but some health care workers may wear them along with a N95 mask to give the clinical covering a longer life.
• The virus has prompted school districts to close. Many children rely on school cafeterias for their weekday breakfasts and lunches. Again, the community responded to help prevent kids from going hungry. VCSC crews have distributed hundreds of free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for underprivileged youths since the district schools closed two weeks ago.
Drive-thru style pickup sites were established at a handful of schools, as well as local community centers. Volunteers from several service and faith-based organizations helped the VCSC hand out those meals. VCSC staff will make changes to the delivery system later this week, but the food distribution will continue through the closure.
• A coalition of Vigo County faith organizations will offer emergency, school-age child care beginning April 7. "Emergency COVID-19 Daycare for the Essential Employee" will be open Monday through Friday for a nominal $40 weekly fee. Additional information is available by email at VigoChildCare@gmail.com.
• Many churches throughout the region are live-streaming services and programs online, while in-person services are suspended. Spiritual connections help people cope with stress and anxiety.
• A caravan of educators and staff from Franklin Elementary School drove through the students' neighborhoods, waving to kids and their families. Shouts of "we love you" and "we miss you" came from both the teachers and the youngsters.
• Food pantries across the Valley have stretched their services broadly to serve the needy, including recently laid-off workers and their families.
• Rose-Hulman students, like those from other colleges, are studying via "e-learning" from home, because of pandemic measures. Still, the young Engineers are helping K-through-12 students with their e-studies through the AskRose homework hotline. The hotline has expanded its hours this spring.
This list is hardly exhaustive. And, it grows daily. Thousands of Wabash Valley residents are rolling up their sleeves to help each other, even as we shelter-in-place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Let us all support and encourage those efforts day by day through this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.