Terre Haute benefited greatly in the past when it had a full-time, professional planner in place at City Hall.
Pat Martin, who served as city planner for a number of years before leaving to become transportation planner in Bloomington seven years ago, made a significant contribution to the community through planning. Among his successes were growth of the trail system, development of the brownfield environmental mitigation project at 13th and Hulman streets, parks improvements and helping sow the seeds of RiverSCAPE.
A visionary city planner, as Martin showed, could make a major impact on a community.
After a far-too-long absence, a planner is again on the job.
Maitri Desai joined the administrative staff at City Hall this month and brings valuable expertise to the office of city engineer Marcus Maurer. She holds a master’s degree in community planning from the University of Cincinnati and an undergrad degree in architecture. She brings what she calls a “holistic” approach to planning, designing, building, employing and maintaining streets. She says the goal of such an approach is to ensure safe access to streets for all who use them, from motorists to pedestrians, from bicyclists to transit riders of all ages and abilities.
Mayor Duke Bennett, who allowed the city planner position to remain vacant since 2016, is enthusiastic as to what Desai and engineer Maurer can do to advance progress on community infrastructure and amenities. He said Desai’s initial focus will be on transportation, parks and trails.
Maurer shared the mayor’s excitement at having someone on board with Desai’s background to concentrate on transportation planning and other projects. “It’s a tough spot to fill,” Maurer told the Tribune-Star’s David Kronke. “We were happy to find somebody here in our community who possessed the experience and education to move forward …”
Recent successes in Terre Haute, such as the opening of a convention center downtown and construction of a casino on the city’s east side, are fueling optimism for further progress in the community. Having a professional city planner providing insight, expertise and vision will help to keep momentum growing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.