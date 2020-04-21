Road construction demands awareness from all motorists
It was a strange sight in Terre Haute around midday Monday on Wabash Avenue.
Vehicles lined the street. Lots of them. Many were semi trucks.
With stay-home orders and social-distancing guidelines still ruling life amid the coronavirus pandemic, vehicular traffic has been light on city streets or, in some cases, nonexistent.
Leave it to a traffic problem on Interstate 70 to change all that.
The Indiana State Police posted on social media that a semi truck carrying an oversized load got stuck in the construction zone on I-70 near the Indiana 46/U.S. 40 exit. It took a couple hours to get the problem resolved. Meanwhile, traffic was rerouted from the interstate into Terre Haute, to Wabash Avenue, then back out to the freeway.
Fortunately, it wasn't a serious mishaps. No one was injured. Given the circumstances, traffic congestion through Terre Haute was more of a curiosity than an inconvenience.
But it highlights an issue worth raising awareness about.
In fact, Indiana is recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week this week as highway construction season ramps up. Trucks carrying oversized loads aren't the only vehicles that need to pay more attention to what's ahead on the highway. It affects every motorist and every worker.
The danger is real. In 2019, nearly 30 people were killed in Indiana Department of Transportation work zone crashes, which was the highest loss of life in the last 15 years.
More than 1,100 INDOT projects are planned across the state this year, including the major patching project now underway on I-70 between the Illinois-Indiana border and the Indiana 59/Brazil exit.
INDOT has safety plans and procedures in place to prevent crashes. But drivers need to do their part. Respect the conditions and follow traffic laws. Local drivers should even consider finding another route rather than using I-70.
Don't estimate the dangers of work zones. Take your time. Stay alert. Be safe.
