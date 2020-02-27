Information best way at this point to deal with coronavirus
If you' re feeling like the United States of America's political leaders are getting off to a shaky start in their approach to the potential global pandemic now referred to as COVID-19, you're not alone.
You can find comfort, however, knowing that the professionals inside federal health agencies as well as most, if not all, of the actual states of America are dialed in and on guard.
The Centers for Disease Control is taking a measured but realistic approach to the spread of COVID-19, aka coronavirus. If you're looking for the latest accurate information, that's the place to start. The CDC is feeding its information directly to the states and keeping those agencies up to date.
Indiana is exhibiting competence as well, with the state's department of health reporting that it's monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to respond if necessary. So far, no cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Indiana. State officials have been in contact with local officials in communities around the state and sharing all the vital information available.
According to the latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has now infected more than 82,000 people globally and is sparking worries with its rapid spread beyond the epicenter of China.
In California, health officials say a new coronavirus case could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a community.
Japan is closing schools nationwide to help control the spread of the virus. Italy has become the center of the outbreak in Europe, with the spread threatening the financial and industrial centers of that nation.
Vigo County health and medical officials have assured the public that it has plans in place for fighting the spread of a communicable disease, whatever that may be. It remains unlikely that a serious outbreak could happen here, but preparation is essential, regardless of the odds. There is still much that is unknown about COVID-19, so it's been difficult for health officials around the world to assess its potential.
The most important thing now for all Americans is a free flow of accurate information from health officials at all levels. While political officials on the federal level are still trying to get their act together, we thus far have been able to rely on public health professionals to bridge the gap.
What's more, perspective is important. Influenza remains the biggest threat to public health in Indiana and across the nation. The precautions you take to prevent the flu are the same you would take to prevent the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.