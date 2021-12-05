A collection of talented young people came to Terre Haute, on purpose, in the mid-1970s.
Each held special skills in the sport of gymnastics. They all came here to compete as Indiana State University Sycamores, joining one of the strongest college gymnastics programs in America at the time. Coach Roger Counsil was guiding a men's gymnastics team with a reputation for excellence. Forty-six of his gymnasts earned All-American honors in his 17 seasons at ISU.
The group of student-athletes Counsil recruited in the mid-1970s reached a plateau that no other ISU sports team equaled — before or since. That achievement deserves a lasting tribute.
Last weekend, the university honored the 1977 Sycamores team that won the Division I men's gymnastics national championship. A statistical tie in the team scoring forced Indiana State to share that crown with the Oklahoma Sooners, giving ISU an additional distinction. That outcome of the 1977 gymnastics tournament remains the only tie outcome to a team championship in NCAA history.
ISU's only NCAA team champions played a huge role in the grandest era for the university and, arguably, for Terre Haute.
Counsil recruited a then-unheralded, 5-foot-5 teenager from Miami named Kurt Thomas, and built the eventual national championship team around him.
Thomas became a legend in his sport.
As Thomas led ISU to the national title in the 1977 tournament, he also won the individual all-around and parallel bars titles. Two years later, Thomas won the NCAA all-around individual title again. That was 1979, and any Hautean alive then knows, it was the same era when Larry Bird led the Sycamore basketball team to a 33-1 record, a No. 1 national ranking and an NCAA runner-up finish. And, during that same school year, Bruce Baumgartner began his Sycamore wrestling career.
"We had some things going on Indiana State at that time," Baumgartner said last year, after Thomas died of a sudden stroke at age 64.
Like Thomas, Baumgartner also won an individual NCAA title, as a senior heavyweight in 1982. After college, Baumgartner and Bird earned Olympic gold medals and lasting fame in their sports.
Thomas would likely have won Olympic gold, too, if a U.S. boycott of the 1980 Olympics had not prevented him and other American athletes from competing.
Nonetheless, Thomas remains the most famous men's competitor in U.S. gymnastics history. He made five appearances on the "Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson, including a few while he was an ISU student, living humbly in a trailer just outside of Terre Haute. Sports Illustrated and other national magazines came to Terre Haute to interview Thomas for feature stories. He even starred in a feature film, "Gymkata," now regarded as cult-classic B-movie.
The role Thomas and his 1977 teammates played in ISU's glory years merits the recognition doled out over the weekend by the university, and more. Their achievement can inspire other Indiana State students that they can compete with peers from around the country in their academic and career pursuits.
A statue or sculpture capturing the drama of their feats would be appropriate. One piece of the story has likely kept ISU from establishing such a public tribute to the '77 Sycamores. The university eliminated its gymnastics program — along with wrestling and some other "non-revenue sports" — in the mid-1980s, an infamous cost-cutting decision. A bronze image in the heart of campus might come with a dose of awkwardness, but the exploits of the young men it honors would mean much more.
