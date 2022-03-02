Trust allows a relationship to better handle even the toughest dilemmas.
In the public sphere, trust needs to be carefully maintained, too. Some decisions involving a community's resources and traditions will always spark controversy. Still, public officials can retain a level of the broader public's trust, if they decide those contentious issues openly.
It is best to err on the side of openness.
The difficult decision by a school district and its school board to close an elementary school should be made as transparently as possible. The ramifications of a lapse in openness became clear in Vigo County this winter.
Ideally, the only controversy surrounding the Vigo County School Corp.'s plan to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary School should center on the rationale for such a move. Certainly, the debate over that proposal involved disagreement over the VCSC's contention that Meadows should be closed to help reduce district expenses and right-size the number of elementary schools in response to declining VCSC enrollment. The district's overall enrollment has fallen from 18,000 students in 1983 to fewer than 14,000 now. The corporation-wide enrollment is projected to drop below 13,000 by 2030.
Meadows' enrollment has slipped below 200 students, the VCSC said.
The school community indeed challenged that district's rationale, arguing that the loss of certain programs and rumors of Meadows' imminent closing deterred families from enrolling their kids. Understandably passionate advocates for keeping Meadows open also contended the district should provide specific cost-savings figures and investigate alternative ways to save money.
Such disagreement is an expected and valid part of public decision-making.
The process led to the Vigo County School Board voting 5-2 in January to close Meadows and repurpose it at the end of this school year.
The situation did not end there, though. Luke Britt, the Indiana public access counselor, issued an advisory opinion that the VCSC violated the state's Open Door Law during the process leading up to the board's vote. Britt concluded the district's Open Door violation occurred when the VCSC's consolidation committee operated behind closed doors and took official action on public business outside of a public meeting. The VCSC proposed a remedy by providing notice of future committee meetings, even as it continues to meet in closed sessions.
The Open Door Law violation prompted a School Board member to propose a motion for the board to rescind the Meadows closure decision. Board member Joni Wise said the closure needs more discussion, in the spirit of transparency and trust. Such openness and trust will be essential, she said, if the VCSC wants the community to support its $261-million May 3 referendum to modernize the county's three aging high schools.
Despite that contention, the School Board rejected Wise's motion to rescind the Meadows closure by a 5-2 vote.
That situation could have been prevented by the consolidation committee functioning more often in public.
The VCSC does need the public's trust in regard to the high school rebuilding and renovation project. It is necessary for the district to be vigilant about transparency, which has been a stated objective since Superintendent Rob Haworth stepped into his role in 2018. Discussions behind closed doors must be limited to only topics clearly permitted under the Open Door Law. Vigo County needs that.
The high schools' modernization deserves deep consideration by the community. The project will affect generations of young Vigo Countians. The VCSC must avoid concerns about openness in all of its decisions, especially as that transformational referendum vote approaches.
