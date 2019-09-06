Donations save day for CODA
The news was good late this week from the Council on Domestic Abuse.
Faced with a tight deadline on keeping open its local domestic violence shelter, the organization saw an influx of local donations and has announced that it met its $150,000 funding need and will able to continue its residential services.
The outpouring of support allowed CODA to raise the funds in only 10 days. Impressive, indeed.
Among the donations CODA received was a $50,000 matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
Although this crisis was averted, the organization has little breathing room. As we stated in an editorial earlier this week, it's important for CODA to resolve its financial challenges in the long term so it can concentrate more on providing its crucial service and less on the stress of remaining fiscally viable.
We commend all those individuals, organizations and agencies that rallied financially to keep CODA going strong.
Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to all those who came and lined the streets of downtown Terre Haute for the annual Labor Day Parade. It is considered one of the largest parades of its kind on this national holiday in the state.
• Cheers to Ouabache Elementary's fourth grade class, which did well in the recent ILEARN standard test results while so many other schools struggled to meet expectations. While the ILEARN test itself was deeply flawed, it was good to see some local schools hold their own in terms of results.
• Jeers to President Trump and his administration for diverting budgeted funds for military projects to his border wall in the southwestern U.S. Two of the projects delayed and put on hold indefinitely are close by in Indiana: An $8 million project at the Air National Guard at Hulman Field in Terre Haute, the other a $16 million project at Crane Army Ammunition Plant south of Bloomington. Overall, Trump diverted $3.6 billion in already budgeted funds for his pet project on the U.S.-Mexico border.
• Tears for the victims of Hurricane Dorian, a catastrophic storm that battered the Caribbean, especially the Bahamas, before sweeping up the east coast of Florida, George and the Carolinas.
