Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to the winners of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce annual awards presented Thursday evening at the organization's annual banquet. Jared Ell, assistant director for marketing strategy in Residential Life at Indiana State University, was named Young Leader of the Year. The Duke Energy Foundation received the Building Community Award in recognition of its $250,000 pledge to combat the opioid crisis. First Financial Bank was honored with the Building Business Award for its efforts in bringing significant economic growth to the region. The worthy honorees are examples of what it means to be engaged and committed to their community.
• Cheers to the patrons of the Vigo County School Corp. who early this week challenged the district's abstinence-only approach to sex education in the schools. They asked school district officials and leaders to take a closer look at the program taking place now and encouraged them to adjust their educational approach to be more science based rather than religious based.
• Tears at the news that the local Council on Domestic Abuse may have to close its domestic violence shelter next month for financial reasons. It's a tragic development that we hope the community and this valuable agency can rectify soon. A functioning shelter is a vital community service.
• Jeers to President Donald Trump and his administration for their continued failure to take actions that could help stem the tide of mass shootings in America. After declaring support for enhanced background checks for gun purchases, Trump reversed himself after he reportedly had a phone conversation with the head of the National Rifle Association, which virtually opposes all gun-control efforts.
• Cheers to news of the opening of the Menards home improvement store set to open next week on Terre Haute's south side. The large outlet will serve consumers well.
