On the passing of Eva Kor, Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate:
“The themes of Eva’s life are apparent. We can overcome hardship and tragedy. Forgiveness can help us to heal. And everyone has the power and responsibility to make this world a better place. We hope Eva’s story continues to change the lives of those who hear it for many years to come."
— Statement from the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, which Eva Kor founded
On the recent celebration of Independence Day on July 4 and its meaning to America:
“This Fourth of July, we celebrate our nation and all the men and women who make it great. For 243 years, Americans have worked to build a home where freedom can be enjoyed by all. To the heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice, to make this dream a reality, we are forever grateful. To the generations who will carry America into the future, we are forever hopeful. Today we celebrate not only how far we have come, but also how far we will go. We are blessed to live in this country and I am thankful for those who keep it secure. Have a safe, happy and patriotic Independence Day.”
— U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
On the local school district's "Manufacturing Mania" exhibit at the Vigo County Fair, which exposes kids to careers in construction and manufacturing:
“Nowadays, [kids] don’t go out and build tree houses and build go-carts and repair lawnmowers anymore. But with these activities we give them a taste of those hands-on different activities and hopefully spark an interest in those different career paths.”
— Doug Dillion, director of career and technical education for the Vigo County School Corp.
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you plan to take advantage of the new Illinois law legalizing the use of recreational marijuana when it goes into effect?
Total votes: 347
Yes — 113
No — 229
Not sure — 5
New Reader Poll
Do you approve of the way the federal government is handling the influx of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
