Appropriate tribute to Jamal Khashoggi
Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, was assassinated by members of the Saudi government in the Saudi consulate in Turkey a year ago. It was a heinous crime and assault on press freedoms. Khashoggi, a citizen of Saudi Arabia living and working in the U.S., had been a critic of the Saudi government and its reluctance to reform its general policies on human rights and treatment of women.
Terre Haute had a special connection to Khashoggi. He was a 1983 graduate in business administration from Indiana State University. He attended ISU from 1977 to 1982.
After Khashoggi's death, ISU instituted an annual lecture series in his name dedicated to press freedom issues. Washington Post international affairs columnist David Ignatius was the inaugural speaker last April.
The community should be proud that ISU continues to embrace Khashoggi as an alumnus and all that his memory stands for.
The U.S. government, unfortunately, has been reluctant to confront the Saudi government concerning Khashoggi's death. In that void, it's important that vital institutions and organizations in America and around the world step forward and state clearly that they stand against violence against journalists and demand that civilized nations refuse to accept or condone that behavior.
Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to Art Spaces and its Turn to the River project for receiving a 2019 Merit Award from the Indiana Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Turn to the River is a multi-year project of Art Spaces to reconnect downtown to the Wabash River through public art and design.
• Jeers to the Indiana education establishment and Legislature for its continued failure to adequately address the teacher shortage in Indiana, despite its long-range trend.
• Cheers to Terre Haute mayoral candidates Duke Bennett, the Republican incumbent; Karrum Nasser, the Democrat challenger; and Pat Goodwin, an independent challenger, for their willingness to engage with voters during several local forums and town hall sessions this campaign season. The debate and discussion has been robust and civil, and Terre Haute voters can glean much valuable information about their city government from these exchanges. Each is an excellent candidate and brings much to the campaign.
• Tears and condolences for the family and friends of Bob Arnett, a longtime educator and coach in Vigo County schools and a renowned local golfer and golf instructor. Arnett, who died Wednesday at age 85, wrote a golfing column in the Tribune-Star for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.