You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
III
On Vigo County's homelessness problem coupled with the dangerous temperatures of the past week:
“This is a serious issue we’re dealing with in the increase of homeless people. ... “It’s a dire situation here. ... I’m not going to beat our community into the ground, we’re all very aware of the situation, but we’re seeing more people in this situation."
— Brendan Kearns, Vigo County commissioner
III
On the Trump administration's announced sweeping restrictions on asylum seekers:
“The Trump administration is trying to unilaterally reverse our country's legal and moral commitment to protect those fleeing danger. This new rule is patently unlawful and we will sue swiftly.”
— Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union
III
On the increased racial tensions in the country stoked by President Trump's recent statements and Twitter posts:
"To all those scared for our future: we can get through this better than we started. We have the power to triumph over hatred, division, and bigotry. But decency cannot be taken for granted. It is something we must create, advance, and actively work to build each and every day."
— U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
III
On current government policies toward those seeking refuge and asylum in America:
"Our nation seems to have lost its moral compass and we seem to not recognize these persons fleeing persecution, violence, hunger and all kinds of terrible situations. These are human beings. They are part of our family and we, for some reason, think we can treat them poorly. We treat them worse than we treat our pets in our own homes."
— Sister Barbara Battista, a member of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, who was arrested for participating in an illegal protest inside a U.S. Senate office building near Capitol Hill on Thursday
Reader Poll Results
Recently. at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Will the state of the U.S. economy be a primary consideration in how you decide to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election?
Total votes — 343
Yes — 144
No — 195
Not sure — 4
New Reader Poll
How would you identify your political leanings?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.