‘Miracle’ feeds the Christmas spirit
The continued and growing success of Miracle on 7th Street as a fundraising program in addition to a wonderful downtown holiday festival underscores what local people know: This community will support those who support others.
The 11th annual festival that kicks off the Christmas season in the city’s center in early December has evolved into an amazing philanthropic endeavor for the organization that puts it on. Proceeds from the festival’s numerous activities and events are divided and distributed to community groups and agencies that feed the hungry.
This week, Miracle on 7th Street announced it had raised more than $17,000 during its recent event, a remarkable feat that exceeded last year’s high-water mark by $5,000.
It didn’t take long for the group to pass those funds to those who serve people in need. Donations were made to eight groups — United Campus Ministries, Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Providence Food Bank, 14th and Chestnut Community Center’s Grumbling Tummies Program, Catholic Charities Food Bank, Ryves Hall youth center, St. Benedict Soup Kitchen and the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund.
The Christmas spirit is thriving in Terre Haute, and Miracle on 7th Street allows the community to participate in that spirit and share it with their neighbors in a festive and giving way.
We applaud and appreciate the Miracle on 7th Street for its efforts and vision. It helps make our community a brighter and more loving place.
Cheers, jeers and tears
• Cheers to all the federal, state, county and city law enforcement agencies involved in a sweeping investigation that led to the indictments of 15 people on charges of drug trafficking. Cooperation and coordination are essential when complex and wide-ranging investigations are launched. The end result in this case is large amounts of drugs, cash and firearms being taken away from allegedly drug dealers and users.
• Jeers to President Donald Trump who took to Twitter, his weapon of choice, to attack Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and her late husband, Rep. John Dingell. Rep. Debbie Dingell voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment. Trump responded by criticizing both her and her deceased husband, tweeting that the late long-serving House member might be looking up “from hell” on the congressional proceedings. Trump’s vulgarity and boorish conduct is well-established, but his latest tirade even provoked some of his ardent supporters to speak critically of his comments. It’s about time. Trump’s incivility isn’t funny and serves only to divide our country even more than it already is.
Commented
