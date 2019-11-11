Hunker down for winter’s first blast
If it was late February or early March, the weather forecast for today and coming days would not generate much more than a “ho-hum” and “let’s get this over with” reaction from residents of the Wabash Valley.
But this is not late winter. This is not just more of the same. It’s creeping into mid-November, and the low temps and wind chill are delivering a bone-chilling greeting to remind us that winter may still be more than a month away but is stalking the Midwest nonetheless.
Winter weather advisories — the first of the season — were issued on Monday for much of Indiana, with the forecast calling for rapidly falling temperatures, 1-3 inches of snow and possible icy conditions on roadways through this morning.
Even though the precipitation will have moved out for today, it will be cold. Expect a high around 24 degrees F today, with a low tonight dipping to 11. It will remain chilly the rest of the week, certainly below normal temperatures.
The change of seasons is accompanied by new risks to public safety. After a few months of mild weather, people do seem to forget, initially at least, how to drive on slick or snowy roads. So it doesn’t hurt to jar memories and remind our neighbors to be cautious when using space heaters, or to take extra precautions when you have to be out in the freezing cold air, or to check on vulnerable relatives and friends to make sure they’re safe and adjusting well to the sudden climatic changes. And don’t ignore the needs of your pets, either. Those critters may have trouble adjusting to the temperature shifts as well, especially if they are pets that spend time outdoors.
Long-term forecasts indicate the possibility of more seasonal conditions ahead. Future bouts of harsh weather will become a bit easier to tolerate.
Meanwhile, bundle up or hunker down. And be careful on the roadways. Don’t let your destination become the nearest ditch.
Reader Poll Results
Recently at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Do you believe there is merit to the “Medicare for All” plans being proposed by some of the Democratic presidential candidates?
Total votes — 446
Yes — 143
No — 291
Not sure — 12
New Reader Poll
Do you intend to pay attention to the Trump impeachment hearings that begin this week in Congress?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
