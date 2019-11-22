Cheers, jeers and tears
• As submitted by Anne Stamper of Terre Haute ... Cheers to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and the Earl and Tina Elliott Advised Fund of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for their support of the Terre Haute Humane Society. An urgent need grant from the Foundation, coupled with a grant from the Advised Fund, allowed the animal shelter to replace a gas furnace that had unexpectedly failed right before the cold weather arrived. With their help, the animals will stay warm this winter.
• Cheers to all of the career foreign service officers who show true courage and commitment to American ideals by testifying before Congress in the Trump impeachment hearings despite open threats and intimidation from the White House, Republicans and Trump himself. They showed their loyalty was to their country, their oath and the rule of law rather than an individual or political party.
• Cheers to the 12 young professionals honored this week by the 12 Under 40 recognition program for their many contributions to the community. The Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce sponsor this annual event to shine a spotlight on young people who are already stepping up to make a difference in Terre Haute and beyond.
• Cheers to the thousands of Indiana educators who converged on the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to rally in support of higher pay and greater support for teachers in our education system. Teachers in our state have been maligned and disrespected for far too long by the political establishment in power. The Red for Ed rally resets the narrative and re-establishes teachers and educators as a force for positive change in Indiana.
• Jeers to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for choosing to skip the Red for Ed rally on Tuesday and instead attend a Republican Governors Association Conference out of state. He missed a golden opportunity to connect with teachers and do more to give them support for their efforts to improve their plight and help bolster the broken education system in Indiana.
• Tears for Guille Cox, a Terre Haute attorney who played critical roles in service to so many public and private institutions in the community, including the Vigo County School Board, Terre Haute Humane Society, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology board, and First Financial Bank board. Cox died Monday at age 73. He will be remembered as a brilliant, visionary man with a calming presence when times were tough.
