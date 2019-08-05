You can say that again
The Editorial Board often speaks its mind on issues in this space. Today, it lets others speak for it.
On the impact of motorists violating stop arms on school buses and the stricter laws governing offenders:
“We’ve seen in my district what the worst-case scenario can be. I think we’ve been lucky it hasn’t happened more often given the number of violations we have. We want to make this safer for kids. We want drivers to be a little more patient. ... Don’t try to save time by going around a stopped school bus.”
— State Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport, who authored new legislation cracking down on stop-arm violators. Head’s district was the location of a crash in 2018 that killed three children when a motorist passed a bus stopped to pick up students
On the depth of President Donald Trump’s anger toward his targeted constituencies:
“Genuine political anger presupposes genuine political convictions. It is as mistaken to accuse Trump of anything other than synthetic anger as it is to accuse him of racism. He is not complicated enough for either.”
— George F. Will, conservative columnist, Washington Post Writers Group
On the mass shootings that occurred this past weekend in Texas and Ohio:
“Mass shootings and gun violence across our country is a complex situation; watching Congress do nothing is unacceptable, and I agree with President Trump’s call for bipartisan legislation to address this crisis. Any bipartisan legislation needs to include: stronger background checks, red flag laws known as extreme risk protection orders that address mental illness, commonsense solutions that complement the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks so we can crack down on modifications that turn guns into military-style assault weapons, and steps that are responsive to a culture that glorifies violence. ... We live in the greatest country in the world, but the tone and destructive rhetoric across the ideological spectrum is tearing our country apart and we must return to a society that works towards finding common ground on issues where we disagree.”
— U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana
