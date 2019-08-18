You can say that again
III
On the opening of a new and expanded academic facility at Indiana State University:
"The fact that the state of Indiana appropriated $64 million to build an addition and renovate the facilities for Health and Human Services is a powerful statement about the importance of health and social services in the state of Indiana. ... I was impressed from the start by the commitment the state is making to education."
— Caroline Mallory, dean of ISU's College of Health and Human Services
III
On the benefits of the Tox Away Day set for Sept. 7 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds which allows for disposal of special waste items:
“Many people don’t know what to do with these things. Because of the volume that we take in, we are able to handle it in a different manner. We have a manifest of where these things are hauled to and where disposed.”
— Kathy Kinney, executive director, Vigo County Solid Waste Management District
III
On the need for Indiana leadership to combat the rise of white nationalism:
“The dehumanizing rhetoric and speeches from our highest office have put us on a dangerous course toward the normalization of a renewed, open and more emboldened white nationalism. Coupled with easy access to guns, this ideology has created a white terrorism crisis.”
— From a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb from Faith in Indiana, an organization focused on seeking racial and economic justice
III
